This is what you did not know about Carlos Rivera!

Carlos Rivera is currently a beautiful and emblematic icon of the manly figure of Mexico, he is a man who has managed to win the hearts of all of Mexico not only for his beautiful beauty but also for the great talent he has in theater and music, So today we will tell you some things and many curiosities that you did not know about Carlos Rivera.

His full name is: Can you imagine? Carlos Rivera is actually called, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, and his birthday is March 15, he was born in 1986, it means that he is nothing more and nothing less than 35 years old! Let’s be very honest, it doesn’t look like it at all!

Her zodiac sign is Pisces! Quite a charm of person, he has always loved music, so much so that as a child he began to write some lyrics, the funny thing is that his lyrics were always religious songs.

He had an attachment to religion, since when he was a child and was only in elementary grade number four, he told his parents that his greatest dream was to be a priest, so much so that he came to the seminary! But later he realized that it was not his calling. Can you believe it!?

He also became an announcer on the Huamantla radio, and of course he played the Beast in a musical, he always had excellent reviews for the part of his performances in theater.

Carlos Rivera is not only a great singer, Carlos Rivera is one of the very few Mexican artists who have performed live for Pope Francis, and he did it in the company of mariachis, a staging that was simply epic and that makes him one of the great figures from Mexico, and from the music industry even internationally.

And as a last piece of information, did you know that his greatest fear is height? We all have fears and that is Carlos Rivera’s!