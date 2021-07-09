this is what you are going to learn and where to study them

The next course of professional training is aimed somewhat with one of the most demanded professions within the field of computer science with the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data specialization course. This promising degree joins another present and future specialization course for the sector, Cybersecurity, announced in 2019 and which began to be implemented in some centers last year. If you are thinking of signing up for any of these new degrees, these are its main characteristics and where you can study them.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

The professional profile of data scientist practically did not exist not long ago, resorting to self-taught specialization with degrees, postgraduate degrees, MOOCS, certificates and that now can also be achieved with this LOE title in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. Announced last summer, it allows you to achieve competencies in programming and application of intelligent systems to optimize information management.

At the end of this 600 hour LOE title You will have the training to work as an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data developer, expert systems programmer, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data expert or simply a data analyst.

Among the skills you will learn are:

Application of AI systems to improve business productivity Development and implementation of AI systems to streamline decision making by exploiting massive data. Management of the digital transformation of organizations. Management of the development of automated processes. Integration of exploitation systems applying Big Data solutions. Exploitation of data according to the needs in accordance with the security conditions to guarantee compliance with legal and ethical principles. Configuration of tools to build Big Data and Artificial Intelligence solutions. Efficient management of data, information and their representation to turn them into knowledge.

Which centers offer the course

These are the centers that offer the ‘Artificial Intelligence and Big Data’ specialization course and the teaching modality. Consult the center to know the admission and enrollment deadlines, dates and times

Andalusia

IES Heliópolis Seville: appears on the website of the ministry, but not on the website of the center. No offer.

IES Zaidín-Vergeles Granada: Face-to-face

Castilla la Mancha

IES Leonardo da Vinci Albacete: Face-to-face

IES Maestre de Calatrava from Ciudad Real: Face-to-face.

IES Arcipreste de Hita of Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara): On-site Castilla y León Extremadura

IES Cristo del Rosario de Zafra (Badajoz): it appears on the ministry’s website, but not on the centre’s website. From the center they inform us that it was carried out last year, but this year it is not offered. Galicia

IES Fernando Wirtz Suárez from Coruña: Face-to-face

Teis IES from Vigo: Face-to-face

Murcia Navarra

Integrated Center María Ana Sanz from Pamplona: although it does not appear on the web yet, from the center they inform us that the course will be available soon, which will begin in October in person (pre-registration at the beginning of September) Valencian Community

IES Cotes Baixes Alcoy (Alicante): appears on the website of the ministry, but not on the website of the center. We have consulted and they do not offer it.

IES Severo Ochoa from Elche (Alicante): Face-to-face

CIFP Mislata from Mislata (Valencia): Face-to-face

IES Abastos from Valencia: Face-to-face

Cybersecurity in Information Technology Environments

The specialization course in Cybersecurity was announced in the summer of 2019, although taking into account almost the entire offer was face-to-face and COVID-19, the reality is that it began to be taught in a few centers last year.

When you finish this LOE title of 720 hours In Cybersecurity in Information Technology Environments, you can work as an expert, auditor and cybersecurity consultant, as well as as an ethical hacker.

Among the skills you will learn are:

Preparation and implementation of cybersecurity prevention and awareness plans according to current regulations. Detection and investigation of cybersecurity incidents. Design of security plans applying best practices for systems and networks Configuration of access controls and system authentication Design and administration of computer systems on the network Analysis of the security level and determination of attack vectors Performing computer forensic analysis Detection of vulnerabilities in systems, networks and applications Preparation of technical and administrative documentation according to current legislation

Which centers offer the course

These are the centers that offer the specialization course on ‘Cybersecurity in Information Technology Environments’. Consult the center to know the admission and enrollment deadlines, dates and times

Andalusia

IES Celia Viñas of Almería: Face-to-face.

IES Kursaal de Algeciras (Cádiz): Face-to-face.

IES Rafael Alberti from Cádiz: Face-to-face

IES Mar de Cádiz from El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz): Face-to-face

IES Francisco Romero Vargas from Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz): Face-to-face

IES Trassierra from Córdoba: Face-to-face

IES Zaidín-Vergeles Granada: Face-to-face

IES La Marisma from Huelva: Face-to-face

IES Virgen del Carmen from Jaén: Face-to-face

IES Campanillas from Malaga: Face-to-face

IES Punta del Verde from Seville: Face-to-face

Castile and Leon Castile-La Mancha

IES Arcipreste de Hita of Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara): Face-to-face

IES Leonardo da Vinci Albacete: Face-to-face

IES Pedro Mercedes Cuenca: Face-to-face

IES Virgen de Gracia from Ciudad Real: Face-to-face

Ceuta Extremadura

IES Catelar from Badajoz: Face-to-face

IES Valle del Jerte de Plasencia (Cáceres): Face-to-face

Galicia

IES Rodolfo Ucha Piñeiro Ferrol (A Coruña): On-site

IES San Clemente Santiago de Compostela: Face-to-face

Murcia

CIFP Carlos III from Cartagena: Face-to-face

IES Ginés Pérez Chirinos from Caravaca de la Cruz: Face-to-face

Basque Country

IES Xabier Zubiri-Manteo from San Sebastián: Face-to-face

IES Uni Eibar-Ermua from Eibar (Guipúzcoa): Face-to-face

The Rioja

Integrated Public Distance Vocational Training Center of La Rioja: at a distance Valencian Community

CIFP Batoi Alcoy (Alicante): On-site

IES Severo Ochoa from Elche (Alicante): Face-to-face

IES El Caminás Castellón de la Plana: Face-to-face

IES Pere Maria Orts i Bosch Benidorm (Alicante): On-site

IES San Vicente del Raspeig of San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante): Face-to-face

IES San Vicente Ferrer de Algemesí (Valencia): Face-to-face

CIFP Mislata from Mislata (Valencia): Face-to-face

IES Camp de Morverdre from Valencia: Face-to-face