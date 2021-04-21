This is what Yanet García will earn by OnlyFans Not bad!

This is what Yanet Garcia will earn by OnlyFans Not bad! | Instagram

As you can see, the ex weather girl Yanet Garcia is now betting on exclusive content while pursuing her nutrition career, something that undoubtedly caught the attention of her millions of followers on social media.

The truth is that no one can deny that beauty and of course charisma are two qualities that the actress also has, who has completely won the love and admiration of millions of people around the world.

The pretty conductive She leads a fitness life that is undoubtedly noticeable in her figure, which she tends to constantly show off but also shows off the best trends in her silhouette.

It may interest you: With a video, Yanet García gives a taste of his OnlyFans

However, recently the former weather girl has melted social networks after opening her account of OnlyFans, the platform where exclusive and somewhat risque content is uploaded.

It is worth mentioning that to be able to enter his account, his fans will have to pay a monthly fee of $ 20, approximately 400 Mexican pesos, where he will share photographs and videos of his daily life without neglecting his sculptural figure without c3nsur @.

There is no doubt that with this new project, Yanet García would earn a lot of money without having to try his best.

Currently, he has almost 16 thousand likes on his account, if this is taken into consideration and all the users who reacted are subscribed, Yanet García would be generating a profit of 5 million 120 thousand pesos.

This since the OnlyFans platform keeps 20% of the profits and the content creators with 80%

However, this is if these same users continue with the monthly fee, after a year they could take nothing more and nothing less than the amount of 61 million 440 thousand pesos, a figure that without a doubt anyone would like to earn .

It may interest you: Ninel Conde’s husband is arrested for millionaire robbery!

And although Yanet has only opened her account for a couple of days, it is expected that more followers will subscribe to her and it will probably generate much more money, while fans will enjoy her spectacular figure that has captivated them since she started uploading content. on their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that for now, one of his publications has a little more than 1,900 reactions, which means that he would have already earned about 608 thousand pesos for these subscribers, an extremely considerable amount for the short time he has been in this business, as indicated by the 24-hour medium.

The truth is that since the platform opened, thousands of people around the world have joined this business, including various celebrities.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

According to Grazia magazine, American model Blac Chyna is the highest grossing in 2020, followed by former Disney actress Bella Thorne.

OnlyFans has gained great popularity, so much so that film actors, models, influencers and even singers have made the leap to this platform that allows to know a more intimate side of celebrities with the payment of a monthly subscription that gives you access to the content exclusive.

Internationally, New York rapper Cardi, ‘Teen Wolf’ actor Tyler Posey, former Disney girl Bella Thorne, and teenage pop star Aaron Carter are some of the best known.

It may interest you: Actress of the Lord of the Skies and Malverde taken to the hospital

This is how now the popular Mexican presenter and ‘influencer’ Yanet Gracía, dubbed ‘the sexiest weather girl in the world’, has created an account on the OnlyFans erotic content platform, so it is very likely that it is much more the content that we can see within their social networks.