Rockstar Games has revealed what we can expect from the next update to GTA Online. Although this update comes loaded with fewer gifts than usual, that does not mean that they have also lowered their content, just the opposite. Here we tell you exactly everything about its news.

First of all, it is already possible to earn the Issi Classic through the Wheel of Fortune at Diamond Casino. Remember that all players have access to a free spin per day, but only a few lucky people will be able to take the car, which by itself, is worth 360 thousand dollars.

Of course, the challenge of completing 10 daily challenges couldn’t be sidelined, and now the players of GTA Online They will be able to earn a million dollars in rewards for an additional week. In addition to this, those who test their skills in Careers of Issi Classic they will receive up to three times more cash and RPwhile the missions of Dispatch and Lowrider They will award bonuses of up to two times more in cash and RP. For the simple fact of participating you will also receive a t-shirt Weeny Tee.

Now, let’s talk about discounts, which so many players anticipate:

– Weeny Issi – 50% discount

– Classic Weeny Issi – 50% discount

– Weeny Issi Sport – 50% discount

– Imponte Deluxo – 40% discount

– Truffade Nero – 40% discount

– Vysser Neo – 40% discount

– Declasse Mamba – 40% discount

– Progen PR4 – 30% discount

– HVY Brickade – 30% discount

Let’s also remember that there are a few rewards for subscribers of Twitch Prime, as an additional 10% discount on all previously mentioned items, although it will be necessary to link your account Rockstar Social Club to Twitch Prime to receive.

Source: Rockstar Games

