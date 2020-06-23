Traditionally, WhatsApp worked on a single device, but that began to change in 2015 with the arrival of WhatsApp Web. Since then, WhatsApp continues to work on a single mobile device, although it can be synchronized in its web or PC version. The next step WhatsApp will be on various devices, and it seems to be getting closer.

The tracks of multi-device support for WhatsApp have been emerging for a year, although it is now when WhatsApp itself « confirms » it, in its own way, by mentioning multi-device support in the FAQ on its website. Its launch seems imminent, so we review what we know so far about WhatsApp multi-device support.

His arrival, closer and closer

Screenshot of the WhatsApp website mentioning the multi-device support

Multi-device support on WhatsApp is a long-running rumor, which began to take shape last year following a report by WaBetaInfo. Until now WhatsApp has not officially commented on the function, although on the WhatsApp support page there is two entries mentioning multi-device support.

These are templates whose text has not yet been filled, but which include the title of Android multi-device and iPhone multi-device. The fact that these pages are already published, even if they do not have content, tells us that their launch could be just around the corner.

Up to four devices at once

Today, you can use WhatsApp on two devices at once, one of them being a mobile or tablet and the other a PC or web. The mobile does the hard work and syncs conversations to the web version or the Windows or Mac application. This synchronization can only be carried out to a single extra deviceSo if you open WhatsApp Web on a PC, it closes on any other PC where you have it open.

This will change with the new WhatsApp multi-device support, which will allow you to use four devices at once. This, according to the WaBetaInfo research, is that it would not be the first time that WhatsApp makes adjustments after launching a new function.

Yes, it’s the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it’s great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

Better with Wi-Fi

Another detail revealed by WaBetaInfo is that WhatsApp will recommend connecting to a Wi-Fi connection to log in to a new device. Recommended, but not mandatory, You can also do it with a data connection.

We don’t know exactly why this warning is at the moment, although the message states that using mobile data « can be slow and use a lot of your bonus data. » One reason for this would be that WhatsApp send all chat history -and images- to the new mobileTherefore, it would be advisable to use a Wi-Fi connection if you do not have an unlimited data plan.

Login with QR code

The way to log in to another device in WhatsApp will be quite simple. The process will focus on an evolution of the WhatsApp Web window of the application, where it will be seen on which devices you are logged on. This already happens today, but only the Open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp sessions for Windows or Mac. Similar to WhatsApp Web, you can log in to other devices with a QR code.

No need to have the phone switched on and connected

One of the most important changes to the new WhatsApp multi-device support is that, unlike the current mode, no need to keep main device on and connected. From the clues we have so far, it doesn’t seem like it’s just a simple timing like the current method.

WaBetaInfo has reported on several occasions on how WhatsApp will process this multi-device support, which includes various notices both for you and for other users when encryption keys change. Basically, every time you log in to a new device, the encryption key will change and whoever you’re talking to will get a notice.

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change. Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

WhatsApp will continue without being based on the cloud

The texts on the functioning of WhatsApp on various devices discovered by WaBetaInfo make us think that WhatsApp will keep your encryption end to end, with the only difference that the conversation will be decrypted on several devices instead of just one. Therefore, WhatsApp is not expected to migrate to a cloud architecture such as Telegram or Facebook Messenger.

Hand in hand with WhatsApp for iPad

One of the reasons why Facebook would have launched to create the multi-device mode for WhatsApp would be to launch WhatsApp for iPad. The rumors of both changes go hand in hand, and would allow someone use WhatsApp at the same time on mobile and iPad.

According to WaBetaInfo, the iPad version of WhatsApp would be practically ready and would only need the multi-device support to be released to fit all the pieces of the puzzle. So it is quite likely that the two novelties are released at the same time in the short or medium term.