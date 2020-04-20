The perpetrator of the massacre, who disguised himself as a police officer, shot people in their homes and started fires. Among the dead are at least one police officer and the suspect in the massacre.

EFE –

At least 17 people, including one police officer, they lost their lives in a shooting occurred in a rural community in eastern Canada and that has become the shooting bloodiest in the history of the country, authorities reported this Sunday.

The Mounted Police indicated that the deceased officer is Heidi Stevenson, who had belonged to that institution for 23 years, and revealed that the suspect in the massacre, identified as Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old dental technician, also died.

The Superintendent of the Mounted Police in the province of Nova Scotia, Chris Leather, explained during a press conference that the incident began on Saturday night in the town of Portapique, about 1,250 kilometers northeast of Toronto.

The Police received information of shots fired at a house in the town. Officers who answered the call found a “chaotic scene” with “numerous victims,” ​​but not the author of the shooting.

Throughout the night of Saturday and Sunday morning, the police pursued the alleged perpetrator of the massacre while various witnesses reported fires in facilities and vehicles.

The authorities asked the inhabitants of the area to remain locked in their homes due to the presence of a “shooter”, although without reporting that he had caused multiple fatalities.

Mounted Police Commander Lee Bergman stated that Agent Stevenson “answered the call of duty and lost his life while protecting those he served.”

“Two children have lost their mother and her husband has lost his partner,” she lamented.

In addition to Stevenson, another police officer, whose identity has not been revealed, was wounded and is recovering in a hospital.

The Police did not identify the rest of the fatalities or indicate the possible reasons for the killing or the relationship of the deceased with the alleged perpetrator.

Police initially reported that Wortman had been captured by officers, but it later emerged that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was shot in the town of Enfield, about 100 kilometers south of Portapique.

Local media reported that Wortman traveled in a vehicle similar to those used by the RCMP and even wore a uniform similar to that of the police force.

Prime Minister of CanadaJustin Trudeau regretted what happened.

“I am saddened by the news of this senseless act of violence in Nova Scotia that has cost many people their lives, including one police officer Assembled from Canada“Trudeau stressed in his message.