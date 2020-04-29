As speculation about his health grows, among professional spies, foreign politicians, academics, and curious onlookers alike, the question arises: What do we really know about the man who leads North Korea?

Every day new rumors arise about Kim Jong-Un. The North Korean leader is dead. Or you are very sick. Or maybe you’re just recovering in your luxurious community or isolating yourself from the coronavirus.

The answer is crucial because the intentions of Kim, as its still unknown state of HealthThey play an outsized role in running Northeast Asia, an awkward collection of cautious neighbors at peak times, home to two of the world’s three largest economies, and a place where American labor and military machinery are concentrated.

Wedged between goliats, North Korea It is a small, impoverished and extraordinarily proud nation that, thanks to its will power – and an incessant cult of personality built around a single family – has been at the center of the security problems of its neighbors for half a century.

No matter how successful China, South Korea, and Japan are – and their collective transformation from war, poverty, and internal conflict into political and economic power – has been spectacular – North Korea and his determined pursuit of nuclear-capable missiles to protect the family KimThey have made it impossible to ignore it, taking the region and Washington hostage to their narrow ambitions.

MISSING

Despite the media coverage, there is not much to say.

Some unconfirmed reports, with very few or no sources, said he is in a delicate, or even vegetative, state after heart surgery.

The South Korean government, for its part, maintains that it appears that Kim He remains in power and there has been no indication that anything important has happened in the hermetic nation.

What is indisputable is that Kim has not appeared in public since a meeting on the coronavirus April 11. This kind of disappearance is not new, but what has sparked the rumors now is that for the first time the leader was absent from the most important holiday of the Korean New Year, the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather on April 15.

There have been no photos or videos of the leader in nearly three weeks, only state media reports that he sent written greetings to world leaders or deserving citizens.

THE MAN

Those who try to understand Kim they have a problem. Much of what the outside world sees is filtered through unrelenting North Korean propaganda aimed at making him the infallible paragon of leadership.

If we add to this the vagueness of sources, the confusion or deceit of external media reports and the extreme difficulty in breaking North Korea’s ultra-secrecy around everything that has to do with its leader, the image that emerges from Kim it is often more of a mosaic than a profile.

In South Korea, he is seen as both a demon and a statesman. It has repeatedly threatened to burn Seoul to its foundations. He has also rolled out the red carpet for the South Korean president’s visit to Pyongyang and sent his sister to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In the West, portraits of Kim They often line the cartoon: his broken friendship with Dennis Rodman, the former basketball star he allegedly idolized when he was a child; the rumors about his extreme love for cheese and the creative methods with which he allegedly got rid of the officials who fell out of favor.

Then there are the amazing summits he has held in the past two years with leaders from Russia, China, the United States and South Korea.

Kim He was probably born in 1984 and studied for several years at a boarding school in Switzerland. At first, some observers argued that his time in the West could lead him to push for China-style reforms.

But that has not happened for the moment, but has taken a very different approach to leadership from that of his father, Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011.

External governments and experts initially questioned the ability of a man in his 20s to take command, but Kim Jong-Un quickly consolidated in power. In 2013, he ordered the execution of his uncle and mentor, Jang Song Thaek, who was accused of treason. He is also suspected of ordering the murder of a half brother, and possible rival, at a Malaysian airport in 2017.

Kim It has shown increasing confidence on the world stage, especially with the high-level diplomacy that followed a series of nuclear tests and missile tests in 2017, which caused many to fear war.

The image of a North Korean leader meeting with his South Korean and US counterparts was extraordinary, although it is still unclear whether diplomacy will resolve the situation in the troubled region.

Kim He started 2020 promising to strengthen his nuclear deterrence in the face of US “gang-style” sanctions, and oversaw a series of weapons tests and military maneuvers in March.

Much of what happens now will depend on the Health of Kim.

Despite their poverty, North Korea It has long drawn global attention for its constant and belligerent pursuit of what it calls self-defense measures in the face of US hostility – what critics believe is an illegal accumulation of nuclear bombs.

There is debate over whether Pyongyang ever intended to hand over its nuclear warheads during the summits with Washington and Seoul. But diplomacy seems inconceivable without Kim.

This fuels fears, during a time of possible massive political instability, of a return to threats and trials of increasingly powerful weapons aimed at perfecting nuclear weapons considered the only real guarantee of family power. Kim.