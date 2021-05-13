this is what we know about it

Twitch, the most used platform for video streaming, is not working properly. The page loads normally, but the streaming player displays an “Error # 2000” on launch.

The specific reason behind this situation is, for the moment, unknown, but it seems to affect only Spain. It is therefore possible to access Twitch using a VPN (which redirects traffic to another country) or a browser such as Opera (which includes this technology).

Twitter user Hara Amorós has indicated that operators are deliberately blocking the Twitch network. “Content blocked by request of the competent authority”, ensures that it shows the code. However, the main operators in the country, on Twitter, have assured that the incident is not related to their network.

Hi JackSpeed, we have checked what happened and there is no problem on the Vodafone network. We hope you can continue to enjoy streaming soon. – Vodafone Spain (@vodafone_es) May 13, 2021

Hi @Jotacookk!

After checking our servers, we inform you that everything works correctly.

We hope everything returns to normal soon. + – Orange Spain (@orange_es) May 13, 2021

Hi, I’m Jovita. We have evidence that Twitch is not working, but we have no evidence that it is due to an incident on the part of Movistar, so we need the data of the owner of the private line (continues …) – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) May 13, 2021

Social networks set fire to Twitch failures

Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

Twitch world personalities such as Ibai Llanos have been quick to comment on the error on their social networks. Thousands of viewers are also expressing their discomfort with the situation on platforms such as Twitter.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE TWITCH: -DOWNLOAD OPERA

-OPEN THE BROWSER

-OPEN CONFIGURATION AND ACTIVATE VPN IT’S FIVE SECONDS AND YOU COME AND GIVE ME YOUR PRIME AND TWO KISSES – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 13, 2021

This news is in development.

