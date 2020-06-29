We already know the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro + and Honor 30s, but there is still one missing to appear on the scene: the Honor 30 Lite. Not for long, because next July 2nd It is expected to become official in China, there under the name of Honor 30 Youth Edition.

On July 2 we will have Honor mobiles twice. In addition to the Honor X10 Max 5G with a 7-inch screen, we will meet a Honor 30 Youth Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 800 of which we already know almost all its details.

Two Honor on July 2

Honor X10 Max and Honor 30 Youth Edition

A little more than three months than the rest of Honor 30, the most « modest » of them will arrive, although still with 5G connectivity: the Honor 30 Youth Edition, who has more ballots to become the international Honor 30 Lite.

The company itself has shared some details and official photos in various publications on its Weibo profile. In them a design very similar to that of the Honor 30s is appreciated, although its passage through the Chinese certifier of TENAA shows us that there would be important differences. To get started, would have MediaTek Dimensity 800 instead of the Kirin 820 in the house.

The specifications and appearance of the Honor 30 Youth Edition seem to match the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro that we knew a few days ago, so we can expect a 6.5-inch FHD and 90 Hz screen, Dimensional 800, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, Android 10 and 16-megapixel front camera.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro. Honor 30 Youth Edition is expected to be virtually the same

Behind, we would have a three lens camera, the main one being 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a third 2 megapixel sensor for 4 cm macro photography. All this with a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge, 5G connectivity and the fingerprint reader on one side.

To get out of doubt, we must wait for July 2nd, when we will meet not only this Honor 30 Youth Edition with ballots to become the international Honor 30 Lite, but the « giant » Honor X10 Max 5G, with a 6-inch screen, 5,000 mAh battery and also MediaTek Dimensity 800.

