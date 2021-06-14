Last May, a French nuclear equipment supply company warned the United States of a possible leak in the taishan nuclear power plant, in China. It is about facilities located in the province of Guangdong and operated both by the Asian country and by the France.

In the statement issued to Biden government, the French voiced their suspicions that China might be raising the levels to which emissions are considered safe. Thus, they would prevent nuclear accident and that the center should be closed.

Initially USA did not give more importance to what happened. However, after the insistence of the French company, last week they proceeded to analyze the situation. This is what we know so far.

Is there danger in the Chinese nuclear power plant?

The French company, called Framatome, showed his concern when observing in the Chinese nuclear power plant emissions located above the threshold insurance, according to the regulations of your country. His Chinese partners, however, assured that he did not exceed his own limits and that, therefore, there was no danger.

Therefore, they chose to put the situation in the hands of the United States. Although the experts of the Department of Energy of that country have already got down to work to analyze the situation, they insist on making a call for calm. For now they consider that what happened does not pose a threat. Not for the nuclear power plant workers nor for the residents of neighboring towns. In addition, according to CNN, when their journalists contacted them they did not refer to the fact that China is raising the limits.

France warns that China could be raising limits considered safe

On the other hand, it should be noted that, despite having placed its trust in the United States, France has requested to also send its own technicians to evaluate irrigation. However, this is a permit that could only be granted in the event of an imminent radiological threat.

The French company believes that this is precisely the situation, but US nuclear safety experts are not yet so sure. In addition, they remember that the current nuclear safety treaties They force them to publicize any problem that could endanger the population. Therefore, if so far they have not done so, it is because they consider that this risk does not exist. Although they do understand that there is a threat that deserves to be monitored. We will have to wait to find out how this story ends. If finally the nuclear leak it exceeds all limits without repairing its origin and an accident occurs, the United States, already involved in the issue, would be in a bind.

Read this too …