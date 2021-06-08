this is what we know

Dozens of web pages are down or work with some instability due to a failure in the Fastly CDN network. It serves hundreds of companies around the world. Among the affected pages appear to be Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, Spotify and Twitter, among many others.

A CDN network like Fastly helps to distribute content over the internet in a faster and more efficient way regardless of where visitors are. This type of technology is widely used by those companies that provide services over the internet. However, only a limited number of providers are able to meet the demands of platforms such as Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, Spotify or Twitter, with a high volume of traffic. Fastly’s error also seems to be affecting media outlets such as El País, Financial Times or The Guardian.

On social media, thousands of people are reporting problems with hundreds of platforms, including some like Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, Spotify and Twitter, according to DownDetector. The bugs are different in each case: in some, they do not load certain elements of the affected platforms; in others, however, the platform in question does not work at all.

Fastly crash affects all nodes

Fastly first reported an error on its CDN network at 11:58 AM (Peninsular Spain time zone). In the last message available on its status page, posted at 12:44, the company has indicated that the bug has been identified. They are currently implementing a patch to resolve it.

The incident appears to be affecting all Fastly nodes. On its status page, the company has placed a “Poor Performance” warning next to each location where it has a server on its CDN.

This news is in development. To read the most recent version, with all the last minute details, please refresh this page after a few minutes.

