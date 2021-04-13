this is what we hope to see in Keynote

Habemus apple event. The Cupertino company has just confirmed that next Tuesday, April 20, it will host an event at Apple Park. As is customary, the company has not advanced the products that we will see, but Everything points to a long-awaited renewal of the iPad Pro.

It is news in some way expected, since this morning Siri advanced the data when asking about the Apple Event. That information was not official, obviously, but now it is, so let’s review what we hope to see in the next Apple Keynote.

iPad Pro with visible mini-LEDs

Sticking to Apple’s launch schedule, the main character of next week’s event will most likely be the iPad Pro. Rivers of ink have been written about this device, and if we stick to leaks we will surely witness one of the most important revolutions of this family of products.

Mark Gurman announced a few weeks ago that the new iPad Pro will mount a processor similar to the Apple M1, something that would bring the device even closer to the MacBook. It is also expected to have better cameras, the 12.9-inch model to mount a mini-LED screen and have a Thunderbolt connection.

Unless there are surprises, the event will most likely feature the iPad Pro

It has also leaked from time to time the iPad and iPad mini renewal. Gurman says that the new iPad will be thinner and lighter, while the main novelty of the iPad mini will be a small increase in the diagonal of the screen, which will amount to 7.9 inches.

Finally, it is still interesting to address the rumors about the launch of AirTags, of which so much has been said and of which so little is known; of a new Apple TV with integrated HomePod and Apple TV 6. On the basis that they are only rumors and leaks, the truth is that next week’s event aims to be full of news, so we will have to be vigilant.