this is what we can expect from the Google event

What can we expect from Google I / O 2021? This is what we know about the event thanks to the schedule published by Google.

Despite being somewhat different from previous years, Google has already confirmed that this year there will be I / O. In fact, we already know when the most important Google event of the year will be held, which in its 2021 edition will be totally free and virtual.

Now when less than a month left for the Google developer fair to begin, your program has been exposed, confirming the main conferences and sessions that will take place throughout the three days that the fair will last.

What’s new in Android, Assistant and WearOS at Google I / O 2021

From the Google I / O 2021 events page, it is possible to consult the different sessions that will be held throughout the three days of the I / O.

As is usual, the fair will begin with the keynote presented by Sundar Pichai, Celebrated on Tuesday 18th at 19:00 Spanish time. In it, the bulk of the news will be introduced for those outside the world of Android app development, such as Android 12 beta, and probably some other new google product, as well as improvements and new features of the Assistant and other company services.

After finishing the main keynote, the different developer sessions, starting with the one focused on Android and celebrated by the team of engineers behind the operating system. It will be held that same Tuesday night.

Although the novelties to be discussed in these sessions have not been confirmed, some of the main topics. Above all, one of the sessions is striking, focused on Android widgets and their new design. This is how the company itself defines the topic to be discussed in this session:

Widgets have a new look in Android 12! Join this session to learn more about all the ways we’re making it easy to create useful, visible, and engaging widgets on Android and the Assistant.

On the other hand, the opportunity to mention that Google no longer refers to its watch operating system as “WearOS”. Now, he calls it simply “Wear”, and everything indicates that during the I / O great news for this platform will be announced.

There is also, of course, the sessions focused on the Google Assistant, intended to help developers integrate Assistant features into their applications.

These are just some of the topics to be discussed in the Google I / O 2021 which will begin on May 18. As every year, from Andro4all we will tell you all the news announced by Google during its most important conference of the year.

