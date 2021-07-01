This is what was finally agreed by the Government

(Photo: Isabel Infantes Morcillo via .)

Finally, after months of stagnation due to disagreements in the Executive and a long struggle between the partners of Governments, the Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the draft trans law and LGTBI rights. A rule that will allow the change of sex in the registry from the age of 14 without the need for a medical report or witnesses and that has been the subject of controversy in recent months.

It is not the law that Equality presented in February or the one that other groups registered in Congress in May, but a unification of that law and the one drafted on LGTBI rights, which were initially going to be two different draft bills. “They are policies that allow people’s lives to improve and guarantee their happiness,” said Irene Montero, who has valued that the new standard “places us at the forefront of Europe in a context in which some countries question depth of LGTBI and trans people ”.

The text, presented a day after the International Day of LGTBI Pride, approves gender self-determination from the age of 14 – not 12 as requested by the groups and Equality. A point with which part of the PSOE and Carmen Calvo herself have been opposed and who have finally agreed on the condition that the trans person must ratify their registration change three months after requesting it.

“We recognize the right to self-determination of gender, we put an end to pathologization and we recognize the right of boys, girls and boys to be heard,” Montero has assured. “In this area we are also taking a giant step forward in the recognition of children’s rights,” he says.

LGTBI measures

The law incorporates “an important battery …

