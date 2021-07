The Pixar company presented a preview of “Turning Red”, its new animated film. In the trailer we can take a look at the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda when she is in stressful situations. The young teenager will have the strong task of calming her emotions so as not to terrify her surroundings. Check out the colorful details in the video.

