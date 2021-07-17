This is what Tom Hiddleston said about the second season of Loki

Loki is getting ready for his second season premiere at some point and his lead actor talks about the renewal.

The series of Loki witnessed its outcome last Wednesday, July 14. After the inclusion of a new villain, betrayals and the opening of the multiverse, the show was positioned as one of the most important points of the UCM. Now producers, cast members, and audiences alike are gearing up for a second season.

The announcement of it was made officially in the post-credit scene of the final chapter. In this shot, you see a file from the AVT being sealed, the caption accompanying the seal reads: “Loki will return in season two.”

However, the news about it has already started and some are not so good. The director of the first installment, Kate herron, confirmed his withdrawal for what follows. On the contrary, the rest of the team seems to be very excited to continue.

Sylvie, who is played by Sophia di martino, was one of the most key points in the twilight of the initial season. The character does his job, but apparently triggers dangerous consequences for it. The aforementioned actress gave her go-ahead to follow and was moved by the way the first section ended.

At the same time, Tom Hiddleston, the great protagonist, mentioned what he thinks about the follow-up of the show and confirmed that what comes “will be full of even more surprises.”

In addition, he confirmed that work related to it has already been started. “U.S [el equipo creativo de Loki] we are already in talks. Deep, deep and deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started. “

Finally, he recognized the importance of viewers in all of this. “Because, without the audience, we couldn’t do a season. I am so thankful that we made season 1, I am still unable to process that we can try again. I’m very excited about the possibilities, ”he concluded.

Source: Collider