Mark Gurman has dropped the bomb today since Bloomberg: just as WWDC 2005 served to reveal the Mac’s transition from PowerPCs to Intel, it looks like WWDC20 is going to be the event that a new and future transition from Intel chips to new Apple’s own chips based on the ARM architecture.

With the news, in our heads we have already started to put together a calendar on how this transition can be. But in order to be clear and use good judgment, nothing better than to see how long the transition from PowerPC to Intel took. Because it was not a matter of a presentation and a snap of the fingers: it lasted months and was expanded by a huge range of products.

From PowerPC to Intel in 18 months … which ended up being 14

As I said before, the transition from PowerPC to Intel started at WWDC in 2005 with Steve Jobs even revealing that Mac OS X had been secretly compiled for Intel processors for five years.

Back then, the Apple co-founder announced that developers had a year to prepare their apps: the first Mac with Intel processors would be sold just twelve months later, in June 2006, and it would all end in late 2007 when all Macs would equip that chip.

Was that agenda met? Well, not only was it fulfilled, but five months ahead. On January 10, 2006, at that year’s Macworld event, Steve Jobs called then-Intel CEO Paul Otellini on stage and introduced the first iMac and MacBook Pro with Intel processors. And he not only presented them: he put them up for sale that same day.

Thus, it only took seven months from the announcement of the transition to the arrival of the first Macs. In those seven months, Apple and Intel collaborated and worked against the clock to achieve it. From there, they passed about seven more months until the entire range of Apple computers and servers was equipped with Intel chips. The last to do so were Mac Pro and Xserve on August 7, 2006.

Heading to ARMs in more or less time?

If we transfer these periods to the transition that is coming, we can talk about an announcement later this month and the arrival of the first ARM-processor Macs later this year. Even earlier than Mark Gurman says in Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo in their reports. Sometime in mid-2021, we could see the entire range of Apple computers with ARM chips.

But there is one very important difference to keep in mind: In the transition from PowerPC to Intel, Apple relied on collaboration with Intel. Now that Apple will design its own chips, it will only depend on itself. And when the job is done entirely within a single company, coordination is better.

Does this mean that we will see an even faster transition? Well, let’s not get excited. First, we don’t know how difficult it is to design and manufacture ARM chips for high-performance desktops and laptops. I can’t imagine a Mac Pro with the current power transferred to an ARM architecture, much as I would like Tim Cook to shut my mouth next year.

Let’s not forget the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, which surely must have altered the plans for the transition to ARM

Too we have to add the pandemic of the virus COVID-19 in the equation, which surely must have twisted the initial plans for this transition first from China and then on a global scale. Recall: Mark Gurman himself says that Apple can always decide to delay the announcement of the transition to ARM chips until later. Maybe fall.

But I think that all in all, we can count on a transition that would last no later than a year from when it is announced until the vast majority of Apple computers are sold with ARM chips. It’s something to do quickly so as not to affect sales too much: No one will buy Macs with Intel processors if they know that their conversion to ARM is pending.

If this transition is announced on June 22 as Gurman predicts, WWDC20 may be one of the most important in its history.