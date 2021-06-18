this is what they should have done

Last Saturday, June 12, for a few agonizing minutes, football ceased to matter in the Eurocopa match between Denmark and Finland. A life-threatening medical emergency appeared, suddenly, before the cameras: the Danish player Christian Eriksen fell unconscious on the field of play for a cardiac arrest. Eriksen’s teammates made the sympathetic gesture of making a circle around him so that the cameras could not record the painful moments that the player was facing. However, beyond the protection of patient privacy; the players returned to commit the same mistakes when dealing with this medical emergency than many other athletes in previous events.

Simon Kjaer, captain of the Denmark team, was the first to react. He approached his partner Eriksen and performed maneuvers so that “he did not swallow his tongue” and put it in a lateral safety position. For a couple of eternal minutes, no one performed a heart massage on the player. Only when the medical team reached the field did the cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers begin, with defibrillation (so that the heart would beat normally again).

A myth that refuses to die: the dreaded tongue that is swallowed

Once again, the cameras showed once again that the general lack of knowledge about what to do in the event of heart failure is still very present in the general population. And that stadiums are not exactly oases of wisdom in first aid. On the contrary, sporting events show, before the spotlight and the general public, how much still remains to be done when it comes to teaching basic first aid knowledge to citizens; especially when the worst happens: heart failure.

Thus, the behavior of Captain Kjaer before his partner Eriksen in cardiac arrest is by no means an isolated event. According to research published in 2017, the first thing people did around an athlete who was struck down by heart failure was, in the 65% of cases, stick out their tongue so they don’t swallow it. The study, which analyzed 29 videos of athletes with cardiac arrest, showed that athletes were more likely to receive this incorrect maneuver; that only delayed urgent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) measures.

A very widespread myth

Both in the world of sports, and among the general population; It is widely believed that, in the event of a blackout or epileptic seizure, a person can swallow their own tongue, causing them to suffocate. Actually, This makes no sense: it is anatomically impossible for a person to swallow their tongue.

In addition, trying to move it with your fingers or objects can not only complicate the situation even more, but also delay CPR in the event of heart failure. Depending on the case, when trying to hold the tongue the person risks being bitten; further hamper airflow or injure the patient’s mouth. It is, in short, a myth as irrational as it is dangerous. If the person breathes, there are other safe maneuvers to prevent your tongue from obstructing airflow without having to put anything in your mouth.

The importance of acting urgently and effectively in cardiac arrest

It is estimated that, only in Spain, about 30,000 people die each year from cardiac arrest. The chances of survival depend to a great extent on the speed and efficiency in responding to this emergency. According to data from the European Council for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, approximately 80% of deaths from cardiac arrest occur in homes; in the company of family or friends who, in 80% of the cases, they did not perform any maneuver on the patient. Part of these deaths could have been prevented, if it had been acted with urgency and knowledge.

The time is key to survival of the person; since every minute of delay in acting is 10% less likely that the person will survive. Every moment that passes without the person receiving any measure of aid rewards is another moment in which the brain does not receive oxygen or nutrients and increases the risk of brain damage. Except in exceptional cases, chances of survival are almost nil when more than 10 minutes have passed since the onset of heart failure.

The idea behind the cardiac massage is to guarantee blood flow through the body to maintain oxygenation of vulnerable organs such as the brain or the heart for longer.

Football player Eriksen was neither breathing nor had a pulse, which justified a rapid cardiac massage (with a minimum rate of 100 compressions per minute; similar to the rhythm of La Macarena) until the medical team arrived to treat him and apply a defibrillator. The idea behind cardiac massage is to guarantee blood flow through the body to maintain oxygenation of vulnerable organs such as the brain or the heart for longer. Eriksen was two minutes without receiving cardiac massage, thus worsening your prognosis. Fortunately, medical attention was quick and the player was able to recover and remain in a stable situation in the hospital.

Teads production

Time is money in cardiac arrests

Precisely because time is money when it comes to acting in front of a person with cardiac arrest; It is essential not to waste time with maneuvers that are useless or stand idly by because you do not know what to do. The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES) calculated in 2018 that if the Spanish population had sufficient training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation; 1,500 to 3,000 lives could be saved every year.

Unfortunately, only 4 out of 10 Spaniards feel trained to respond to an unexpected cardiac arrest and use a defibrillator. Although, in theory, the Primary Education curriculum includes, by law, first aid knowledge and techniques as mandatory; the reality is that their teaching is still very minority in Spain. Organizations such as the Red Cross and Civil Protection offer specific first aid courses for adults that can be decisive in avoiding being stuck without knowing what to do and being able to save the lives of other people.

Also in Ezanime.net