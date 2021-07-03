this is what they said

Princes William and Harry, inaugurating the statue in honor of their mother. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski / GTRES)

The British press was already on hand at the funeral of Philippe of Edinburgh to have experts in lip reading and to decipher what princes William and Henry were saying in their meeting, which occurred at a time of maximum tension between them after the interview of the Dukes of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time they just chatted about what the church service had been like – the fight between them, as recently revealed by a royal expert, took place away from the cameras. This Thursday, the two shared an act again, this one to inaugurate a statue in Kensington Palace in memory of her mother, on what would have been Lady Di’s 60th birthday.

The ceremony was private and the princes were accompanied by Diana’s sisters and brother, as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and landscaper Pip Morrison.

Again, each of their gestures was on the magnifying glass, and so were their mouths. Thus, the Daily Mail has published the conversation that the brothers had, according to an expert in lip reading.

Between the two of them they had to remove the green canvas that covered the statue and that occupied a large part of their talk. Before doing so, a worker reminded them that when they pulled tapes, the tarp would slide off and fall to the ground. “We’ll get it right,” said a confident Harry. His older brother, acting as such, replied: “I do not want anything to go wrong, it is important to do it right.”

I don’t want anything to go wrong, it’s important to do it right Prince William

When the time came, Prince William explained to his brother how to do it, while the latter, more impatient, said: “Let’s shoot and that’s it.”

After the statue was properly inaugurated, without any tricks on the canvas, Harry celebrated

