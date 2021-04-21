This is what the sporty version of the Bavarian SUV will be called

The Volkswagen Group is making a great effort to electrify the brands that make up its portfolio. The MEB platform was the first step, but it will not be the last as they are already working on several derivations. One of the models that will mark a before and after, surpassing the ID.3., Is the Volkswagen ID.4. One of the reasons for this, among the many there are, has to do with the fact that it is a SUV and these vehicles are all the rage with the public.

The technology that brings the Volkswagen ID.4 to life It is one of the leading companies, especially among generalist firms. This means that it can offer a high level of performance and autonomy, although it also translates into a highest price. However, the German house has not yet said its last word and is about to present a sportier version of the ID.4. You already have a name and surname and a first teaser confirming your arrival.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will debut on April 28

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, that’s what the Sportier version of the German SUV. Throughout the history of the firm, the initials GT have served to identify the most radical declines. Over the years, depending on the mechanics or model in question, they introduced variations such as the GTE. In fact, it has been Klaus zeller, a member of the Volkswagen Sales and Marketing Board, who has confirmed this approach.

«The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure.» […] “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportsmanship are not mutually exclusive, but intelligently complement each other »

For the moment have not communicated technical data of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. However, they have offered some clue so that curiosity does not let us sleep. According to the official press release, the ID.4 GTX will have a second electric motor on the front end.

The explanation to your technique is the next…

«Additional motor starts intelligently in a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction is required. In the new driving mode “Traction”, it is even activated permanently “

To establish a power threshold for the ID.4 GTX It is risky, although we will not be very wrong if we say that it will be around 300 CV. What we do know, because Volkswagen has announced it, is that its Official presentation will take place the next day 28th of April. Therefore, there is not much left and, who knows, maybe a leak gives us joy. Above all, in terms of aesthetics, because it seems that it will show off its own style elements.

