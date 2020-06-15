Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the PlayStation 5 and its design gave a lot to talk about. Especially its black and white color scheme, which received mixed comments. This is why some gamers went to work to imagine what the console could look like if Sony had decided to launch it in another color.

Find out: store offers the PS5 for more than $ 16,000 MXN

In the last few hours, video game and design enthusiasts went to work on alternative designs for the PlayStation 5. In them we can see how the console would look in a variety of colors that range from the classic – as completely black consoles – to others. a little more daring playing with colorful tones.

Do you want to see how they look? Here are some of the ideas we’ve found online:

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new # PS5 I said, « if there was a black version I would buy it », so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is . 😍 # Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq – I’mDesigner.exe (@MrUnknowArtist) June 12, 2020

Just need it in black …. And custom 😁 # PS5 # PS5reveal # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/O2TRubmL3i – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 11, 2020

Here’s my stab at a pink PS5: pic.twitter.com/fjz9u1ctKG – The Bonsai Treehouse (@BonsaiTreehouse) June 12, 2020

This is my color concept for the new PlayStation 5. # PlayStation5 # PS5 pic.twitter.com/9TAZfrtdT9 – Don Armando (@_DonArmando) June 12, 2020

Will Sony offer the PlayStation 5 in different colors?

It is likely that after seeing these designs of the PlayStation 5 you have liked one and you want to buy the console in that color. So surely you wonder, will Sony offer it in different colors?

First games for PlayStation 5 – available on Amazon Mexico

For now, the PlayStation 5 is only confirmed with the black and white design that we saw in its presentation. So, everything seems to indicate that this will be the only aspect that the console will have in its debut later this year.

That said, there is a possibility that Sony will launch other designs for the PlayStation 5 in a few years. Recall that their last 2 home consoles were offered in a wide variety of colors and special editions.

In case you missed it: Fans find interesting details on the PlayStation 5 controller

In other words: if you want the PlayStation 5 in another color, you will have no choice but to be patient.

Follow this link to see more news related to PlayStation 5.