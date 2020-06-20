This is what ‘The Simpsons’ would look like if they were human beings

Gabriel Nuñez

4 days ago

This is what ‘The Simpsons’ would look like if they were human beings

What would ‘The Simpsons’ look like if they were flesh and blood? That question was asked by Turkish artist Hossein Diba. And he answered it with these fantastic creations.

Homer Simpson

We start with Homer, which is very well done. And a fundamental detail: his beloved donut.

Homer Simpson

Homer, full-length.

Homer Simpson

Thanks for so many good times, Homer.

lisa Simpson

We continue with the smartest of the family and this magical version of Lisa Simpson.

lisa Simpson

Of course, her hair is what catches our attention the most.

Marge Simpson

And if we talk about hair that attracts attention, Marge cannot be missing.

Marge Simpson

Close-up of the most patient mother and wife in the universe.

Mr burns

We leave the Simpson family aside for a few moments to appreciate this wonder: Mr. Burns, with his classic « Excellent » pose.

Mr burns

Close-up of the evil Burns.

Mr burns

Human Burns really is « Excellent ».

Bart Simpson

As with Lisa, Bart’s hair catches our eye.

Bart Simpson

The naughty boy in the family.

Moe Szyslak

Moe’s human version is simply fascinating.

Moe Szyslak

It is so well done that when we see it automatically we think of « Moe’s Tavern, Moe speaks ».

