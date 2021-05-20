This is what the remains of Trump’s wall now look like: abandoned and polluting

The ex-president Donald trump gone and left behind miles and miles of his star project and his legacy, a Border “wall” which was soon paralyzed by Joe biden and of what now remain its “remains”, heavy machinery and tons of steel beams abandoned in nature reserves.

After months of intense activity, the mountains and desert of Arizona are quiet, the cargo trucks that were constantly seen circulating through the region have stopped, as has the noise of construction and the use of dynamite to clear the way. .

Only incomplete segments of the 30 foot (six meter) high fence and roads that were opened for this purpose remain as witnesses.

“Even though construction has stopped, we still see the machinery at these sites, the equipment they used. We don’t know how long these sites will keep like this “, Laiken Jordahl, of the Center for Biological Diversity, based in Tucson.

(Photo: Courtesy, Center for Biological Diversity)

There is also material and machinery abandoned in regions of Texas, explains Tricia Cortez, director of the Coalition No to the Border Wall, who criticizes that this fact is also costing the federal government money.

Both Jordahl and Cortez are very aware of what happens in these abandoned construction sites and hope that as soon as possible the Biden Administration will make a final decision, canceling all contracts related to the expansion of the border wall.

But they go further and say they will continue to fight and press for some of these segments to be brought down, especially in places where they cause damage to the environment and obstruct the migratory flow of animals and birds.

For this reason, the expert in the preservation of the environment in Arizona trusts that this material and machinery will be removed as soon as possible from these remote sites in the desert.

ELECTORAL PROMISE

Fulfilling his campaign promise, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on January 20 suspending the construction of the “wall.”

Since then, the construction sites have been abandoned and in some of them it even appears that the workers simply left their tools and left the site.

More of 450 miles of border barrier were built under the Trump administration, and more than half were lifted in the final months of his presidency in a desperate attempt to finish his controversial project, a barrier that would go from the Pacific to the Atlantic to hinder drug trafficking and immigration.

During the Republican presidency, hundreds of miles of existing wall were replaced and only 80 miles of new barrier were added. But it was all over just four months ago, when on his first day in the White House Biden ordered the suspension of the works.

However, much of the environmental damage had already been done. Most of the new construction took place within the Arizona desert national parks and nature reserves, as they are federally owned land.

(Photo: EFE / Jesse G. Herrera / Coalition No to the Border Wall)

In April, the Biden administration went one step further and canceled the contracts to build the “wall” on the border with Mexico that were being financed with funds originally earmarked for the Department of Defense.

“They have canceled most of the contracts that were still pending in Arizona, however there are still pending contracts in California and Texas that are not financed with funds from the Department of Defense”Jordahl said.

For now, the still incomplete built segments remain in remote areas of the Arizona desert, and along with the heavy machinery there are also long and wide roads that were built and widened to transport equipment and continue with the construction of the wall.

ARRIVAL OF IMMIGRANTS

As Biden struggles to keep his promise to “not build another foot of the border wall,” his decision to halt construction of the wall has been harshly criticized by Republicans.

Among them, the governors of Arizona, Doug Ducey, and Texas, Greg Abbott, who believe that this and other decisions made by the Biden administration have contributed to the considerable increase in the crossing of families and unaccompanied minors in recent months.

The Biden Administration is currently facing a migration crisis at the border, where more than 178,000 migrants along the border, a number not seen in decades.

Taking advantage of the situation, the voices of Republican politicians and conservative groups are increasing asking the White House to finalize Trump’s great project and conclude with the construction of the border wall.