This is what the protagonists of ‘Friends’ received for their reunion

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors who played the characters Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey earned between $ 2.4 million and $ 3 million each.

Perhaps that figure is much less than the large sum they charged during all the seasons of the emblematic series. In those years the actors received up to a million dollars per episode, each season was between 18 and 25 episodes.

But considering that it was only a full-length special, the result is more than profitable for WarnerMedia.

The curious thing and what reinforced the union of the protagonists, was that from the second season a kind of mini-union was created to demand that the six protagonists could charge the same. Initially, each actor charged $ 22,500 for each episode.