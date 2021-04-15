This is what the police who mistook the taser for his gun and killed Daunte Wright in prison

The ex-police officer who this weekend killed the 20-year-old African-American Daunte wright in Minnesota she was arrested this Wednesday and charged with a crime of involuntary manslaughter.

The arrest of Kimberly Potter, who is white and had 26 years in the Brooklyn Center Police Department (a suburb of Minneapolis), arrives a day after his resignation from the body and after three nights of clashes and protests in the city.

Potter is being held at the Hennepin County Jail pending a first hearing at which a judge could set his bond. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn Center, Police have fortified Potter’s family home by surrounding it with a fence and concrete barriers against possible protests.

The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail in Minnesota; Although Potter lacks a record, if she is convicted, the sentence could be considerably less.

The imputation of this crime seems to indicate that the Prosecutor’s Office agrees with the police version that Wright’s death was accidental when Potter confused his taser pistol, the one he really intended to use, with his regulation weapon.

The Wright’s lawyer, Ben Crump, who often represents the families of African Americans killed by the police in the United States such as George Floyd or Breonna Taylor in their million-dollar civil lawsuits, noted that he “appreciates that prosecutors seek justice for Daunte, but no condemnation will return to this family its loved one ”.

“This was not an accident. This was an illegal, deliberate and deliberate use of force (…) someone with 26 years of experience in the body knows the difference between a taser and a firearm “, Crump added.

ONE MORE DEATH

Hours after Wright’s death this Sunday, the Brooklyn Center Police released the images from the agent’s body camera, in which a female voice, belonging to Potter, is heard repeating the word “taser” three times before pull the trigger.

Then the same voice exclaims, “Shit, I just shot him,” as the car driven by a mortally wounded Wright drives away before crashing.

That happened moments after Wright managed to get away from the police who were trying to stop him at a checkpoint when he realized that the young man, who orphaned a 2-year-old son, had arrest warrants against him.

Wright’s death happened in a city -Mineapolis- With spirits heated since another white cop, Derek Chauvin, killed George Floyd in May last year, sparking a huge movement of racial protests across the country that put the then government of Donald Trump on the ropes .

CHAUVIN, ON TRIAL

Precisely, the trial against Chauvin is in its final stretch in Minneapolis after having entered its third week with the turn of the witnesses called by the defense of the ex-policeman.

A retired coroner testified this Wednesday that he believes that Floyd died of a “cardiac arrhythmia”, contradicting versions heard by testimonies of the prosecution that pointed to a “cardiopulmonary arrest” caused by the pressure that Chauvin’s knee exerted on his neck.

“In my opinion, Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia due to his atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease during his immobilization and restraint by the police,” said David Fowler, a former foreman.

One of the main arguments of Chauvin’s lawyers is that Floyd’s death was not the fault of the pressure that the ex-agent exerted on the victim’s neck, but that it had to do with his hypertension, the use of opiates and the stress of the victim. time of arrest.

Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police and during the trial is charged with the crimes of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree murder, the latter the same as Potter’s.

If convicted of the most serious of these crimes, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

