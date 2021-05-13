This is what the POCO M3 Pro 5G looks like according to some leaked renders | Technology

We won’t have to wait until next week to see the design of the POCO M3 Pro 5G: we can already know what it looks like thanks to some leaked renders.

POCO surprised us yesterday with the announcement of the presentation of the POCO M3 Pro 5G, which promises to become its next best seller. It will take place next Wednesday, but we won’t have to wait that long to know what it looks like: thanks to some leaked renders, we already know what it looks like.

In an interview in the specialized media Android Central, which we echoed yesterday, Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, director of POCO Global, and Angus Ng, director of product marketing at POCO Global, revealed the key features of the new smartphone on the way.

Regarding its aesthetics, the managers made it clear that the new terminal will keep its own design language that we see in the POCO M3, differing from the models of its sister brands, Redmi and Xiaomi.

Except for this information, at the moment we did not know what the older brother of the series would look like, but now we have been able to know its design thanks to some leaked renders. The leaker Ishan Agarwal has been in charge of sharing the images through his Twitter account: you can see one of them in the header of this news and the other below:

As you can see, although it follows the same design line as its younger brother, they present notable differences. According to the leaked renders, in the new smartphone the drop-type notch of the M3 gives way to a perforated screen to house the front camera.

However, the most drastic difference is in the camera module. The characteristic rectangle that houses the rear cameras has evolved in the POCO M3 Pro 5G, becoming a more discreet, narrow and elongated element. In the new terminal it is located in the upper left half, maintaining the distribution of the cameras but lowering the brand’s logo to the bottom.

POCO’s entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially with regard to battery and screen.

This design has not been confirmed at the moment, so we cannot say that the device will look like this yet. What we do know for sure are its key characteristics, contributed by company executives, who point out that it will have a Mediatek Dimensity processor (probably Dimensity 700, but this is not confirmed), it will be prepared to move demanding games in medium configurations (although it is not a gaming mobile), more memory RAM and fast storage, display with high refresh rate and available in three colors.

The presentation of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will take place next Wednesday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Stay tuned because next week we will tell you in detail everything that this terminal offers