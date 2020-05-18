Update, renew, change and adapt. That is the key to remain a fashion application in today’s competitive landscape. Spotify already made history popularizing music streaming services, and 10 days ago announced a renewal in one of its sections, updating its podcast section to make it faster and more intuitive. And this is precisely what he is looking for this week, since Spotify has gone further and decided change your overall appearance on iOS.

The new Spotify iPhone

The app just update its interface for users of iOS mobile devices. From now on, both users of the free version and the Premium version will be able to find an interface that, in the words of its creators, is “more sophisticated, easy to use and with new designs and icons that will make listening to your favorite songs and podcasts even easier. ” Let’s see what these new features consist of:

2 in 1 Random Play Button

Unifying functions, the newor green icono random play ’icon joins the botón play’ button, so that the listening experience is simpler, instead of having separate buttons.

New row of actions

Looking to reorder the interface, now all actions like ‘Like’, ‘play’ and ‘download’, for Premium users, are now grouped into a row in the central part of the screen. Along with this, the download to listen without Wi-Fi connection will have a new icon, seeking to adapt the experience to the size of the device on which you are using Spotify, whatever the iPhone or iPad model.

Cover art in the songs

Now Spotify shows the cover of the song except in the vision of ‘Album’, which will keep its own cover. This will make it easier to navigate the application and search for songs and podcasts. Additionally, Spotify will highlight the user’s favorite songs by displaying a heart next to the track name.

Soon on Android

At the moment, and as we can see, the announcement is official for Spotify iOS, but right at the end of the video, Spotify itself points out that this change will not be exclusive to the Apple system, and “coming to Android soon “ too.