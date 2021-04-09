This is what the new electric Toyota launches could be called

One of the most common activities for any brand is the protection of new trade names. If we apply this formula to automotive sector, we have a vein of news. There is not a single manufacturer that does not have an army of lawyers scrutinizing patent offices to protect their interests from their rivals. So it is not uncommon when planning a new release rumors arise about the possible name it may carry.

Toyota It is one of the last firms that has jumped to the front line of information for this reason. Apparently, all the media and rumors point to her for a reason: her first 100% electric model. This vehicle will be the spearhead of your new commercial strategy and, in addition, it will mark the way forward for other products. With this idea in mind, it is not surprising that the Japanese firm has registered a name as curious as “BZ”…

Toyota has registered the name BZ Series and its respective X variants

According to the documents that Toyota has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the acronym BZ stands for “Beyond Zero”. Perhaps this name may catch you by surprise, but it is known since it was announced long ago. In addition, it coincides with the name of the sustainable and electric mobility strategy Of the brand. However, this name hides much more, since we would not only see it in a single model.

If we take a closer look at the USPTO website, we will realize that Toyota has made more than one move. The trade name BZ would be the basis for creating a complete range of models. This would be the only reason that explains why they have requested the protection of numbers 1 to 5. That is, it would go from BZ1 to BZ5. However, these names would have a more “capable” derivation that would require a surname.

Doing a bit of memory, another of your news should come to mind. In December of last year 2020 we learned that Toyota and Subaru would jointly launch an electric. It will be an SUV and the e-TNGA platform on which it is developed can include all-wheel drive. Well, for these versions they would have asked to protect an add-on. It is the “X” and it would produce this name: BZ4X…

We will have to wait a bit to have an official confirmation about it. Be that as it may, that Toyota is doing these moves is very interesting. We know that your first 100% electric model will not take so long to become a reality, so they could surprise us at any time. We will be very attentive about it …

Source – United States Patent and Trademark Office – USPTO – Toyota USPTO