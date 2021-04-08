This is what the Netflix show that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have about



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirm show for Netflix.

Photo: Geoff Pugh. / Getty Images

The first of the many audiovisual projects that the dukes of sussex through your production company Archewell It has already been unveiled and, although no specific dates have been offered for its premiere, it is already known that it will be broadcast by the streaming giant Netflix after the millionaire collaboration agreement reached by both parties at the end of last year. So in addition to the job Harry got with a foundation as coaching now he has this new one.

As announced by the own prince harry from England Through a statement, it is a documentary series that will narrate the origin and development of one of its most relevant sports proposals, the so-called Invictus Games. This competition brings together numerous former members of the armed forces, and from various countries, to compete in various sports disciplines as if it were an Olympic Games. Likewise, all the income generated by the tournament goes to solidarity organizations that work on behalf of war veterans and their families. AND Meghan markle She will be by her husband’s side to support him in everything he undertakes.

The grandson of Isabel II He has confirmed in his note that he will act as executive producer of the program and that he will occasionally appear on screen to share his impressions of the future of his laudable initiative: “Since the first Invictus Games were held in 2014, we already knew that each competitor would contribute, in their own unique way, to this mosaic of resilience, determination and decisive capacity”, explains in an excerpt from the note.