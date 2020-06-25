This is what the map of the Universe looks like on X-rays. A photograph from a telescope reveals what the expanding universe looks like with other eyes.

A new X-ray map of the Universe has been revealed, this is how our universe is viewed with the robotic eyes of two satellites.

With the vision of a space telescope, he surveys much of the violent action in the cosmos, cases in which matter is accelerated, heated and destroyed.

In the image you can see black holes, exploding stars and scorching gas. The name of the instrument is eRosita mounted on Spektr-RG.

THE X-RAY UNIVERSE MAP

The orbiting telescope launched in July last year and was sent to an observation position about 1.5 million km from Earth. Once commissioned and declared fully operational in December, it was allowed to slowly rotate and scan the depths of space.

ERosita’s first sky-wide dataset was completed last week and records over a million X-ray sources.

The map uses the so-called Aitoff projection, which unwraps the sphere of the sky in an ellipse. The band in the middle is the plane of our galaxy, the Milky Way, with the center of the galaxy at the center of the ellipse.

The image has been color coded to help describe what is happening. Much of the plane of the galaxy is dominated by highly energetic sources.

In part, that’s because large amounts of gas and dust have absorbed and filtered the lower-energy radiation. Sources include stars with strong, magnetically active, and extremely hot atmospheres.

The greens and yellows that draw a kind of fungus that covers a large strip of the map represent hot gas inside and outside our galaxy. This material prints information about the formation and evolution of the Milky Way.

Photo: eRosita

WHAT CAN BE OBSERVED ON THE MAP?

The bright yellow patch just above it on the far right is a concentration of supernova remnants: the remnants of exploding stars whose shock waves have overheated a cocoon of dust and surrounding gas.

This particular patch is dominated by the remnant of the Vela supernova. This was an explosion that occurred thousands of years ago, but only 800 light years from Earth.

In white specks, we mainly see the signature of supermassive black holes. In fact, about 80% of all the sources contained in the new map are the gigantic black holes that reside in distant galaxy centers.

These holes pump X-rays as their immense gravitational pull pulls and eviscerates matter.

Spektr-RG and its instrument eRosita intend to collect seven more maps of the entire sky in the next 3.5 years.

This will allow the telescope to refine your data, eliminate artifacts and noise, but also sense deeper into the cosmos and capture weak sources that would otherwise be out of detection.

