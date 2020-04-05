The early studies made in China to patients who recovered from COVID-19, revealed that with the coronavirus 20-30% of lung capacity is lost, other doctors, assure that the contagion leaves certain scars on the lungs, just like influenza does, but, it is the George Washington University Hospital, who shows for the first time in virtual reality video, he lung damage caused by the coronavirus.

Scientists from Washington, DC, in the United States, recreated the lung damage of a patient considered outside the risk group, relatively healthy, no symptoms of COVID-19 present up to three days before the test was positive for coronavirus, but despite its condition, his lung capacity was reduced, as the video shows, which by the way, they explain, there is no need to have medical knowledge to understand it.

The images show extensive damage to the lungs of a 59 year old mans relatively healthy, with the only antecedent of sbe hypertensive, He said Dr. Keith Mortman, chief of thoracic surgery at the hospital. Adding that since the patient became seriously ill, he required a mechanical fan to help him breathe as well as another machine that helped the blood oxygenation.

During the virtual reality video, we can see how the patient’s lungs have large concentrations of yellow spots, according to Motman, the marked area represents the infected and inflamed parts in the lung. He explains that regularly, when the lungs find a viral infection, the organ begins to reseal the virus, as a natural defense, however, when it comes to a family of viruses, like COVID-19, it ends up being extremely harmful to those infected.

If they need one more reason to increase health measures and so minimize the risk of contagion, the scan shows that lung damage is not localized in one area, but covers large areas of both lungs. Although it is not clear if the virus spreads through the lungs or if it spreads by attacking different parts of the organ, one thing is certain, This type of lung damage can lead to imminent death.

Without a doubt, the video demonstrates laggressiveness of the coronavirus, even in younger patients that demerit the potential danger of acquiring the infection. “COVID-19 patients present essentially progressive respiratory failurewhile the dyear to the lungs is fast and widespread (as evidenced in the virtual reality video), ”Motman told Bussines Insider.

The researcher warned that the damage caused by the coronavirus COVID-19not only are they in the moment, but they can also cause long-term lung damage. “When that inflammation doesn’t decrease over time, essentially becomes scarring of the lungs, creating long-term damage. Could affect someone’s ability to breathe “Sentenced the doctor.

The impressive video, in which they can be seen from the alveoli, bronchi, bronchi, pleura and diaphragmto in virtual reality, In addition to the striking lung damage from COVID-19, it already exceeds 53 thousand views. And it is, without a doubt, one of the latest advances in science, in the face of a coronavirus as unknown as it is dangerous.