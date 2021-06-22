This is what the limited Samsung Galaxy S21 special Olympics edition looks like

This very limited Samsung Galaxy S21 can only be purchased in Japan.

As it already happened at the time with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, as global partner What is Samsung has taken advantage of the celebration of this world sporting event to launch a limited edition of its high-end of the year.

In the case of the Tokyo Olympics, after 2020 edition canceled due to coronavirus, Samsung had to give up the Galaxy S20 + Olympic Games Edition, moving a year (along with the Olympic Games) its commemorative mobile.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition can be purchased in Japan from the beginning of the month, it has not been until now when we have been able to see With every little detail as it is, inside and out, this curious and exclusive terminal.

The first video-reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition are now available

Thanks to the efforts of some Japanese youtubers and bloggers we can appreciate in the West some of the details of this special edition of the high-end of Samsung, which will only be for sale in Japan through the operator NTT Docomo.

For a price of just over 100,000 yen (about 1050 dollars or 950 euros), one gets a peculiar version of the current Samsung Galaxy S21, in which the bright blue finish on the back as well as the logos of the Japanese operator and Olympic rings.

Internally, the Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition is identical to the standard S21, although it adds a variation of One UI 3.1 with exclusive wallpapers and the odd nod to the Olympic Games.

If you are curious, we recommend that you go through the Garumax review, a japanese web of technology where you will find a dozen high-quality photos of this Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition.

