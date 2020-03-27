A few days ago two giants from the geek world announced to the world that they were working on something together, LEGO and Nintendo. And the best of all this is that they would take as inspiration one of the most important titles for the Japanese company such as Super Mario and of course, the favorite plumber of video game lovers, the beloved Mario. With a small teaser we were moved even though we still had no idea what it was that they were carrying, we could be sure of something, that it is a true holy grail.

It is a collection of figures inspired by the beloved Mario and some other characters such as Bowser or Yoshi. Although it looks like a normal LEGO set, because it is made with the iconic figurines, these dolls are not just plastic. Why do we say it? Well, because the collaboration did not stop with the two of them joining together to get a collection, since the designers of both companies worked on it to combine the best of video games in a figure that fits in the palm of your hands, thus creating a unique experience

With this set you will have the chance to use it as if it were a video game, like it’s a Super Mario Maker. These sets, and the different elements within them, will have special trigger points, which interact with the LEGO figure of Mario. You can earn coins by defeating enemies, and lose them when falling into lava, likewise when interacting with certain pieces you will be able to discover certain hidden details. Basically it is as if they brought to real life the adventures that we can only experience on a console.

They have not yet said when we can have this wonder in our hands, however They mentioned that it will arrive at any time of the year. While something happens, We recommend you to be on the shot on the LEGO page because they will surely fly like hot cakes and we will probably have to sell some organ romper the little pig to be able to make us one of these beauties.

If you don’t believe that you put technology together with a toy, Check out the amazing LEGO set demo inspired by the wonderful world of Super Mario below: