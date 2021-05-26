This is what the HBO Max platform will cost in Mexico | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that platform HBO Max has the promise of being an intuitive platform and also adapted to economic needs, so this time we will let you know all the details of it.

With the promise of being a platform intuitive and adapted to the economic and entertainment needs of Latin American families, the platform presented the main axes that its streaming proposal will have as of June 29.

And as if that were not enough, with an exclusive catalog backed by large production companies and franchises such as DC, Warner brothers, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, to offer up to 15 thousand hours of content in its first start phase.

It may interest you: Releases on Netflix, Amazon and HBO for this weekend

Thus, for Mexico, the cost is as follows:

The most basic plan: “Mobile” will be 99 pesos for users who want an individual profile for playback on tablets and mobiles and with the possibility of downloading content and optimal viewing. While the “Standard” plan will be 149 pesos with the benefits of creating up to five simultaneous profiles and with 4K quality playback on all devices.

It should be noted that during the presentation, Tomás Yanyelevich, head of content for WarnerMedia in Latin America, talked about the alliances that the platform will have with the main international and local producers, highlighting that countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Argentina will make exclusive productions and resume successes that began to lead the way years ago.

And so that users know the benefits, HBO Max will allow a seven-day free trial for all plans and platforms, with which it will be possible to access chapters of the main series, films and documentaries.

On the other hand, Dionne Bermúdez, product manager for Latin America, explained that HBO Max will also be committed to providing security for all family members, especially for children, since parents will be able to create more personalized profiles to select and guarantee that the content that their children see is attached to their age.

Among the offer that HBO Max sees as its strongest cards is the exclusive launch of productions such as “House of the dragon” that will hit the platform in 2022, as well as the meeting of the protagonists of the series “Friends”, for example.

It may interest you: Know the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for June 2021

In addition to its beginning, its catalog will include hits such as “Game of thrones”, the trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings”, “Mortal Kombat”, “Sex and the city”, “The big bang theory”, “Veep”, “Justice League”, “Watchmen”, “Matrix”, “Casablanca”, “The wizard of Oz”, “Ben 10”, “Sesame Street”, “The bronze garden”, “Mr. Ávila, “” Murderer of Oblivion, “” Gossip Girl, “and” The flight attendant, “starring actress Kaley Cuoco, who also serves as the show’s executive producer.

It is worth mentioning that with its arrival in Latin America and the Caribbean, HBO Max highlighted that it will have a presence in 39 territories, in addition to that in the near future it will also take its service to 21 European territories and content will be updated on HBO Nordics, HBO Spain and HBO Portugal.

While regarding sports, Tomás Yanyelevich announced that the audiences in Mexico and Brazil will have direct access to the Champions League.