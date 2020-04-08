Nobody anticipated that Sony would surprise us this week with the presentation of the DualSense, the new command of the Playstation 5. Of course, its design is what has surprised the players the most, since it departs significantly from what we were used to with the Dualshock. One of the features that Sony stood out the most was the combination of black and white colors, thus leaving behind the unique color of previous generations.

Obviously, this opens the doors to Sony experiment with various combinations, and do not doubt that in the future other versions of the controller will be offered to cover the personal tastes of the players. However, the community has not wanted to wait for the company to present them; In social networks and forums it is already possible to find various proposals that experiment with the design of the control, some more striking than others.

The most shared, without a doubt, is that of DualSense only in black color, as some people are unwilling to part with the Dualshock identity. Others have even returned the colors to the iconic PlayStation buttons (square, triangle, circle and x). To make matters worse, the new central button with the lake of the brand has also received a color treatment, reminiscent of the marketing of the first consoles.

Can you imagine how many editions of the DualSense could come with game designs? We also. Sony has a lot of intellectual properties that at some point will be reflected in the command. Twitter user @DormStreams already imagined what the controller would look like with the image of God of War, The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Down. Those are just a few of the many titles that the Japanese company boasts.

So in love with the look of the #Dualsense. Decided to make some quick mockups based on some of my favorite PlayStation franchises! # PS5 pic.twitter.com/2LJrkxtxlV – Dorm! (@DormStreams) April 7, 2020

Despite the fact that much of the DualSense’s features were detailed yesterday, Sony still has to reveal its price and how the “Create” button. The latter will replace the “Share” of Dualshock 4, and although it will retain the options to capture and share them on social networks, the company anticipated that it would have additional functions that will be explained soon. You can see other community designs below:

