Less than a month has taken AT&T to reorganize the chaos of platforms that hung from the almighty HBO, in a process described as “brand consolidation”. They have chosen reduce products and simplify nomenclatures and, incidentally, eliminate the many confusions that the presence of so many services was creating among users.

For analysts, HBO Max’s modest results have been largely motivated by this confusing branding. It is well known in business that launching a brand from scratch and carving out a recognizable and trusted name is difficult. Almost as much as forcing a different step to the one that the client has been used to for a long time.

To date, the digital offer with HBO seal was articulated through 3 products. This will be the new panorama.

HBO Go disappears

If you were a cable television client and had HBO, you automatically received access to this catch up service, an on-demand television platform where you could see all the content on the internet channel at no additional cost.

After 10 years of service behind him, the HBO Go brand disappears. As of July 31, if the customer searches for the HBOGo app, they will not find it. HBOMax will appear instead. Once downloaded, you will be asked if you are a customer of a cable TV provider. After entering the access credentials, the former HBO Go user will now be able to use this other application, which will give him access to the content he already sees on his favorite channel … and something max. The company is confident that the transition will come very naturally, given that most pay TV providers that had HBO Go have already incorporated HBOMax. But, in case there is a lag, the automatic upgrade can be done until August 31.

HBO Now will be called HBO

HBO Now launched in 2015 as the HBO for cordcutters, a service aimed at all that new generation of viewers on the network’s content but with little (if any) desire to pay what cable television cost. With the Game of Thrones phenomenon in full swing and historical piracy figures, the company decided to launch a version that could be hired independently and is the one that we can currently hire within Spanish territory.

HBO Now will be renamed HBO, just like the network. Both the app and the browser version will undergo a profound redesign, which will take place in the coming months (also for international customers, including Spain), at the same price it has now. This is where the issue gets a little complicated because the HBO Now brand will continue to exist in the United States but only in some services. In the United States, HBO, Now and the new HBO Max cost the same ($ 14.95), a pricing strategy that clearly seeks the natural transition to the new platform.

In practice, the inability to fully transpose brands (from HBO Now to HBO Max) is a matter of trade agreements. HBO Max does not have distribution on two key players (Roku and Amazon Fire TV) that do have HBO Now. To avoid the loss of customers while negotiations to include it continue, the brand will remain exclusively in these two services, where they hope to offer it very soon. The question is not inconsequential because the difference in catalog volume is key. On HBO Max you can see everything on HBO Now, but this does not happen in reverse. So in practice, customers of these digital players will be paying the same for less content.

HBO Max, the new favorite

The platform launched on May 27, AT & T’s big bet to fight in streaming wars, revolves around a general offer at $ 14.95 a month. Movies, series, documentaries and programs from entertainment companies that have come under the umbrella of Warner Media (Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network) have gone to HBO Max and, of course HBO, the jewel in the crown. They have also left a fortune in securing the content licenses of classic sitcoms such as Friends or The Big Bang Theory.

Without a doubt, for the company, HBO Max it is the most solid bet for the future. Walkways have been laid to facilitate the passage of the old services to the new one, whose survival could be numbered. But it doesn’t seem like things are going to be that easy.

HBO Max, a confusing brand in and out

The brand reorganization comes less than a month after the launch of this new platform, which has failed to clearly convey what it is offering. On the contrary, the most critical voices assure that the new app lacks cohesion, that it has not just lived up to the powerful legacy of HBO and that it has only ruined a service that users already adored as it was. The need to have more hours of consumption per day (which in practice has resulted in a significant increase in references) has been done at the cost of adding a lot of programs from other brands, which are far from the HBO philosophy . Capitalizing on a brand without poisoning it hasn’t been that easy after all.

It is curious how in just a decade media companies have succumbed to the power of the single brand, after years in which tradition imposed the showcase of assets (the famous brand house that ViacomCBS still clings to). Who could have allowed it? Disney +, which has built its service around five very powerful resonance brands. But AT & T’s aggregation has turned out to be much less robust because brands don’t resonate the same way. “They are not so clear,” said a forceful Graig Moffett, an expert in the media sector and co-founder of the research firm MoffettNathanson.

The multiplication of services, more than ever, requires that we simplify the messages. The market is giving unequivocal signs that the customer prefers strong and solid brands, a well-cohesive and meaningful offer. And, above all, a clear philosophy.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Víctor Pérez.