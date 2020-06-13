When Sony introduced the DualSense last April, much of the public, ourselves included, began to suspect that the PlayStation 5 would also adopt white as its primary color. Yesterday Sony finally showed off the design of its console, and the suspicions came true. The PS5 boasts a black central part and white sides. This is a significant change, as it is the first time that a hardware on the platform has targeted its launch.

Of course, the color combination chosen by Sony has generated all kinds of reactions. Some people consider that black from previous generations should have prevailed, since it has always been a distinctive color of the brand. In fact, some creatives got down to work to edit the images of the PlayStation 5 and change it to black. As you can see, the result is quite interesting and greatly changes the final appearance of the console.

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new # PS5 I said, « if there was a black version I would buy it », so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is . 😍 # Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq – I’mDesigner.exe (@MrUnknowArtist) June 12, 2020

Just need it in black …. And custom 😁 # PS5 # PS5reveal # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/O2TRubmL3i – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 11, 2020

How about? It looks very attractive to us. If the Japanese company follows the strategy of previous generations, it is almost a fact that years other color variants and special editions will start arriving later of the PlayStation 5, have no doubt about it. Of course, during the launch you will have no choice but to acquire the design presented on June 11. We still need to have it in our hands to draw better conclusions.

Sony also dedicated its digital event to present the first games of the PlayStation 4

The Sony event, in addition to unveiling the design of the PlayStation 5 in the last moments, dedicated much of its time to introduce the first console games. Among the exclusive proposals are Horizon: Forbidden West, newly developed by Guerrilla Games. Graphically it was the most impressive game of the conference. Also taking place were Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the remake of Demon’s Souls, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Regarding multiplatform games, we could see the first previews of Ghostwire Tokyo, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Resident Evil 8 Village and Deathloop. Companies such as Activision, Bethesda, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, among others, are expected to show a large part of their first next-gen projects in the coming weeks. Remember that the PlayStation 5 will be available during the last quarter of 2020. Its price and launch date will be known in the coming months.