This is what the complete card for ONE: Battleground looks like

ONE Championship returns this July 30 with ONE: Battleground, card that will be headlined by a Muay Thai duel between the defending Strawweight champion, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and the debutant challenger, Prajanchai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym.

In the co-feature, the first double champion in the organization’s history, Aung la nsang, face the Brazilian Leonardo Ataides in a match valid for the Middleweight division.

Below is the full undercard:

Sam-A vs. Prajanchai PK – Muay ThaiAung La Nsang vs. Leonardo AtaidesSitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun ozca – Kick boxingRitu phogat vs. Lin hequinChen rui vs. Jeremy pacatiwVictoria Lee vs. Wang Luping

The ONE Battleground takes place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

