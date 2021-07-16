This is what the Center Court of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games looks like

There is less and less left for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The main facilities are beginning to be decorated for the arrival of the Olympic athletes, and among them is, of course, tennis: the Ariake Coloseum He already looks imperial in the face of the racket sport tournament dispute. With the distinctive Olympic rings and the typical nomenclature of the Tokyo Games, this is what the Center Court looks like in which the ATP 500 of Tokyo is usually played for its most special date.

