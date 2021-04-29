This is what the battlefield looks like with the new US Army night vision goggles

Technology applied to the military world is often fascinating. There we have the 25 kilos and 200 bullet drone from Turkey, the Carmel tank that is piloted with an Xbox controller, the Kalashnikov with WiFi and Bluetooth or the TrackingPoint, but today is even more striking if possible. We talk about the ENVG-B (Enhanced Night Vision Google-Binoculars), the augmented reality and night vision goggles already being tested by the United States military.

They are glasses that allow soldiers to observe and maneuver in all kinds of weather conditions, in the dark, in situations of limited visibility and, ultimately, in all lighting conditions. They have stereoscopic displays that allow for faster target acquisition, a fused thermal imager for better object recognition and, of course, augmented reality. The result? Something similar to the night maps of ‘Call of Duty’.

War as a video game

As we can see in this video published by the Lancer Brigade, the glasses are capable of almost perfectly highlighting the contours of the personnel on the battlefield. Not only the outline, but the details of the equipment such as the backpack or the weapons themselves. In the same way, they are capable of mark the trajectory of the bullet thanks to augmented reality (in blue).

The ENVG-B feature a dual tube binocular system to improve situational awareness and depth perception. To improve the contrast of the lenses, tubes are made of white phosphorus instead of green phosphor, plus a fused thermal imager to better recognize targets in difficult visual environments (like dust or smoke, for example).

So are glasses.

According to its technical data sheet, have an 80% chance of recognizing man-sized targets at 150 meters and 50% at 300 meters. They weigh 1.13 kilos and can run for 7.5 to 15 hours continuously. Interestingly, they can be connected wirelessly to Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (FWS-I), a sighting system for the M4 and M249 carbine.

What are these peepholes for? Basically, they provide the soldier with infrared images in all weather conditions. Not only that, but wirelessly transmit weapon sight and thermal images to goggles, allowing the soldier to recognize targets without having to expose himself too much to enemy fire. That is, the soldier can see the weapon’s reticle in his field of vision.

