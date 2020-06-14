Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A classic will be back: Nightdive Studio is working on a 4K remastering of Shadow Man. If you like to see what this new version looks like, you’ll be happy to know that they released their first preview on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

The remastering of Shadow Man runs on the Nightdive graphics engine so that it can run at 4K and have several visual improvements. Among them is anti-aliasing, better lighting, and more detailed shadows. Now, do not expect it to look spectacular and like a modern game, since it is a remaster that makes it clear that it is one of the first 3D games.

An important point is that Nightdive is working to make other improvements to the game system. It also wants to restore lost content from this remastering and makes improvements to artificial intelligence.

Here’s the first trailer for Shadow Man Remastered:

What do you think about it? Did you ever expect to see the return of this title? Tell us in the comments.

