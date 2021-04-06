This is what Shang-Chi characters would look like

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the titles of Marvel studios for this year. However, it was not the production company that directly revealed the design of their characters.

‘La Casa de las Ideas’ still does not give much information about the launch of the film. Followers continue to wait for posters, images or trailers, but when in doubt, the Funko Pop toy company took a first step: it leaked how the main characters will look with their products.

🔥 Spoilers: Vazou a complete collection of the line of Funkos for “Shang-Chi ea Lenda dos Dez Anéis. We show you visuals of practically all the characters of the film. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/upsT1WX613 – Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) April 6, 2021

The characters and the news

In addition, the great revelation is that within the images you can see how it will look ‘The Great Protector‘, who would be the villain of the feature film. It would represent, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the famous Fing Fang Foom.

The mythical Fing Fang Foom could be the nemesis of the Shang-Chi film

Another highlight is that Wenwu, the real Mandarin at the UCM, it bears a very sober design. For his part, ‘Razor fist‘He will only have a razor in one of his arms and not in both, as in the comics.

Very positive comments about the outfits of the ‘Death Dealer’, as well as of the Shang-Chi himself, stand out on social social networks.

On the other hand, the actor Simu liu, who will play the hero of the film, was one of the last to encourage fans, when he mentioned that the wait will be worth it. “It’s going to be so good when it finally comes out, I PROMISE. But not today, it just isn’t today ”, were the artist’s statements.

It is expected that this production will not suffer another delay in its release date. It is still on the table that it will be the summer of this year when this installment sees the light.

Will the studio be able to please the fans and deliver? Will they announce one more delay in the premiere?