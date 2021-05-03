This is what Pilar Santacruz said about her interpretation of Stephanie Salas in “Luis Miguel, La Serie”

Short, but very important was the participation he had Pilar Santacruz on Luis Miguel: The Series since she had the opportunity to address one of the issues that she considers fundamental in Mexican society: absent fatherhood.

In the story, Pilar plays Sophie, which refers to Stephanie Salas in real life.

“I spoke with many women to better understand how (absent parenthood) works and what are the challenges when finding yourself in such a situation, what are the most common main trains of thought where you can go, the decisions that, as a mother, you have to take.

“I think it is a very important topic that I am very happy to open up the conversation with characters from our popular culture in such a beloved series, with such an audience and I hope this is the open door for us to pay attention to what is really worth” Santacruz said in an interview.

Since she received the character, in the first season, the actress avoided getting close to the family, so her research and preparation was based only on the material available on the internet.

“I found it respectful not to look for her. I know it is a very personal issue, somewhat contentious, the truth is that I did not want to bother, I did not know if they wanted to revisit those passages of their life at this time or not.

“I was very close to them from a passive place, with all the reach that technology has, it is relatively easy to become intimate with another human being without seeing it,” he said.

Although he believes that talking about the subject is important, Santacruz did not want to comment on the absent fatherhood that the singer has had both with his daughter Michelle Salas and with the children he had with Aracely Arámbula.

The young woman, who has participated in productions such as Narcos: México (2018), Ingobernable (2018) and El Chema (2016), considers that this character was a watershed to open more doors within the professional.

“She is a character that has deeply inspired me because what a strong, brave, powerful woman, with a deep message to give, It has inspired me a lot as an actress, as a woman.

“The most important thing for me has been that he is a character who chooses love above anything else and that I think is of an admirable level of sophistication, spiritual and personal power,” he said.

BY: Froylan Escobar