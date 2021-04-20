This is what Notre-Dame Cathedral looks like, two years after the fire

Notre-Dame was built between 1163 and 1260 And since the fire, French authorities have vowed to restore the historic cathedral to its former presence before the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Thus, after the raging hell, the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral has been virtually revived in beautiful three-dimensional images that will be used to painstakingly help resurrect the iconic building. Situated in the middle of the River Seine, Notre-Dame was built under the direction of the Bishop of Paris Maurice de Sully.