This is what Netflix will bring in the coming months

Netflix has presented this morning a preview of what will be its programming for the coming months. In addition, it has advanced some original Spanish projects that are currently in production and development that make up a diverse range of genres and formats —with films, series and reality shows—, and it has also shown new materials from some of its upcoming releases.

With all these products, the streaming giant is committed to the diversity of stories and formats with seven new projects, among which there is a lot of mix and options for all tastes: it adds two new ‘realities’,’ Amor con bail ‘and’ Georgina ‘, who join the already announced’ Insiders’ to complete this list of new projects in development. There are also two new films in the works, ‘Through my window’, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by writer Ariana Godoy directed by Marçal Forés, and ‘Eres tú’, written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor.

There are also three fiction series: ‘Intimidad’, a drama created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento, ‘Baruca’, created by Victor Sierra & Xosé Morais and ‘If it would have known (If Only)’, a creation by Ece Yörenç and adapted by Irma Correa. It has also been used to see new material from the series ‘The neighbor’, whose second season will be available in May, or the Oriol Paulo miniseries, the innocent. And also new projects. Find out what they are!

1 ‘Intimacy’

A dramatic series created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento, directed by Jorge Torregrossa, Ben Gutteridge, Marta Font and Koldo Almandoz.

In the cast are Itziar Ituño, Patricia López Arnaiz, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener and Emma Suárez. A dramatic series that makes us reflect from the beginning. A sex video of a politician with a promising future, leaked to the press, is the catalyst for this story that tells the lives of four women who are forced to tread the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the limits of our privacy? What happens to our lives when our privacy becomes everyone’s conversation?

2 ‘Baruca’

An action series created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais, directed by Óscar Pedraza and starring Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo. Monte Baruca Psychiatric Prison. It’s December 24th and it’s starting to get dark. A group of armed men surround the complex and cut off communications with the outside world. Their objective: to capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer. If the guards turn him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo, the prison director, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack. Your only help will be a few officials under your command and … the psychiatric inmates themselves. A long night of siege and violence begins for Hugo and his people who, unknowingly, have become the last obstacle in a conspiracy led by a group of very powerful men. Six episodes. One night.

3 ‘If I had known (If only)’

A project created by Turkish screenwriter Ece Yörenç, adapted by Irma Correa and starring Megan Montaner, this series tells the story of Emma, ​​a 30-year-old woman disappointed in her 10-year marriage to Nando and her family life, and who feels that his life has lost its shine. Trapped in a routine without romance or emotion, she realizes that if she could go back in time, she would not accept Nando’s marriage proposal and decides that she should divorce him. A couple of days later, while on her way to watch a rare lunar eclipse with her friends, a glitch in time sends her back 10 years to 2008. Her 30-year-old mind is trapped in her 20-year-old body. Life gives you an opportunity to reassess who you were and who you want to become, with the distinct advantage of already knowing what the world awaits in the next decade.

4 ‘Love with surety’

A reality show hosted by Mónica Naranjo and produced by Fremantle Media. 6 couples. An exotic place. They all claim to have an honest relationship, but they will have to prove it and it won’t be easy. Will they trust each other? During the program, all the lies or truths that the contestants are telling will be discovered, since they will be subjected to modern technology that captures the lies through the eyes! In the end, the couples who tell the most lies will be eliminated, and only one couple will win the final prize.

5 ‘Georgina’

With 24 million followers on Instagram, Georgina Rodriguez is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. This reality show will be a deep and emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos, the stories and the big headlines. Georgina, Argentine by birth but who grew up in Spain, will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal. We will live with her her day to day, her motherhood, her travels, friendships, her wishes and desires, her high and low moments. We will know who Georgina Rodríguez really is.

6 ‘Through my window’

On March 14, filming began on the film adaptation of the best-selling novel written by Ariana Godoy, ‘Through my window’.

This feature film is directed by Marçal Fores and produced by Nostromo. Venezuelan writer Ariana Godoy started this story on Wattpad, becoming an international sensation, reaching number 1 in reading. International phenomena such as Mi primer beso and After have emerged from the successful platform. Through my window tells the story of Raquel, who has been crazy all her life for Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbor. She observes him without being seen and it is that, much to her regret, they have not exchanged a word. Raquel is very clear about her goal: to make Ares fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent child and she is not willing to lose everything along the way, much less herself …

7 ‘It’s you’

A romantic, urban and different comedy. this is how the film produced by Zeta Studios is defined with Paloma Molina and Miriam Rodríguez leading the executive production and Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor as screenwriters. The film tells the story of Javier, who at the age of 16 kissed a girl for the first time and discovered that he had the gift of clairvoyance, at least of love clairvoyance. Javier, with just one kiss, is able to see the future of that relationship. The story gets complicated when on a night out he kisses Lucia, his best friend’s girlfriend.

8 ‘The Neighbor’

We already know when we will see the second season of ‘El Vecino’. The series directed by Ernesto Sevilla, Raúl Navarro, Víctor García León and Mar Olid and starring Quim Gutierrez, Clara Lago and Fran Perea, will return to Netflix on May 21

9 ‘Once upon a time… .but not anymore’

On April 5, filming began on the series ‘Once upon a time … but no longer’, created and directed by Manolo Caro and starring Sebastián Yatra, Rossy de Palma, Asier Etxeandia, Daniela Vega, Mariana Treviño, Mariola Fuentes , Itziar Castro, Mónica Maranillo and Nia Correia.

10 ‘The Innocent’

The Oriol Paulo miniseries starring Mario Casas, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez and Jose Coronado, which will premiere on April 30, has unveiled an exclusive featurette.

11 ‘The Wanninkhof – Carabantes case’

On April 23, the documentary film that addresses, twenty years later, the review of the Wanninkhof – Carabantes case arrives on Netflix. A filmic bet that covers the multiple prisms and facets of the case from a judicial, police, political, media, sociological and gender perspective point of view. It is the look of the filmmaker Tània Balló about one of the criminal episodes that has shaken Spanish society in recent decades.

