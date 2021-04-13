This is what Natti Natasha’s husband, Raphy Pina, looked like before having stomach surgery



Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s partner, publishes a photo before she underwent stomach surgery.

We already know that the relationship between Raphy Pina, manager and producer of some reggaeton artists and the spectacular Natti Natasha not it was released as soon as this beginning but long after, when it was already an open secret. Since then, fans of the singer and now, of the couple, have devoted themselves to being aware of what she publishes Raphy like what the singer publishes.

But Raphy has managed to gain great relevance within the social media. Not only does he dedicate himself to the music business but also promotes tourism on his native island Puerto RicoHe makes challenges that promote the careers of various artists and best of all, he is an exemplary father and that is made clear by his children every time they appear on the internet.

But another of the things that characterize the producer is his good sense of smoker attached to its frontality. If you remember, we can find photos where Raphy he looked visibly heavier. Over time, we’ve seen him lose himself in impressive ways. This is due to a bariatric surgery (operation in which the size of the stomach is greatly reduced) that was performed and that helped him not only to look amazing but to improve his quality of life.

Now we always watch the executive move, jump and dance with more skill than before. In fact, he currently receives a lot of compliments on social networks, as does his partner and mother of the daughter he is expecting. And if that was not enough, Raphy has begun to offer a helping hand to all who, like him, at some point have suffered from this disease that afflicts millions of people in the world such as obesity.

Here we leave you precisely some photographs that the Puerto Rican published when he barely knew Natti Natasha and when I was with quite a few extra pounds. “March 2, 2013 4:26 pm #TBT @nattinatasha They promised to behave, like my face of good people ok. The first photo of Natalia and ME. #Teampinatti Who would say ahhh “, wrote to accompany the images. Although the message was undoubtedly directed at his current relationship with Natti, what stood out was the great physical change he experienced Raphy Pina and that the audience applauds him standing.

