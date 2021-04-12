This is what Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina looked like 8 years ago! | Instagram

Recently the producer Raphy Pina He remembered his first photograph next to the Dominican singer Natti Natasha, which was 8 years ago and to tell the truth they looked extremely different, more in the case of the one who lost several kilos.

It was through his social networks, where the music producer shared a photograph of the year 2013 next to the Dominican singer.

Currently Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina make up one of the most beloved couples in the artistic environment and proof of this is that they are in the sweet waiting of their first daughter together.

It may interest you: Has she already given birth? Natti Natasha alarms all her fans

Now, the Puerto Rican producer surprised all his followers by sharing the first photograph he took with the singer.

Through his official Instagram account, the music producer shared a photograph recalling his first meeting with Natti Natasha in the year 2013, five years before starting their courtship.

And it is that although it is worth mentioning that their love story dates back to 2018, they met long before.

It is worth mentioning that at that time, the Dominican was struggling to earn a name in the music industry, while the producer had already consolidated his career as a producer working with renowned artists, including Daddy Yankee.

March 2, 2013 4:26 pm #TBT Natti Natasha. They promised to behave, like my face of good people ok. The first photo of Natalia and me. #Teampinatti Who would say “, wrote Raphy Pina as a legend of his publication.

Currently, Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina make up one of the strongest couples in the Latin music industry, not only because of their relationship. artist-representative, but also for his love story and his constant gestures.

It may interest you: From pop to Iron Maiden? Belinda’s look turns her into a meme

After years of a secret relationship, the couple confessed their romance in 2021 and confirmed that they plan to get married.

Added to that is that in a few more weeks, they will finally welcome their first daughter together, something that has everyone anxious.

The interpreter of “The best version of me” has indicated that her partner has conceited her throughout the entire process of her pregnancy, and confessed that she is enjoying this new stage more than she had imagined.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Weeks after announcing to the world his pregnancyNatti Natasha offered an interview to People en Español magazine in which she told how excited she is with her future husband, the Puerto Rican businessman Raphy Pina, for the upcoming arrival of her daughter.

The interpreter of hymns such as “Las nenas”, “La mejor version de mí” and “Soy mía” pointed out that she wants to teach her firstborn to love and respect herself from day one.

God sent girl, but actually I know I was going to be happy with both of them. Since she is a child, I want her to feel loved, beautiful and unique, to know that she has no limits and that I am here to see her conquer everything she sets her mind to, ”said Natasha.

It may interest you: Pregnant? Evaluna creates suspicions of a possible pregnancy

The singer and songwriter announced that Pina, who is the father of three teenagers from a previous relationship, is happy to become the father of a girl.

Raphy is happy! We are the two that we do not fit. And just like I wanted whatever. We are happy that we are going to be parents. She is a very desired baby ”, he commented.

And regarding the reaction of Pina’s children with the news of the new family member, Natti commented that they also feel very happy that there will be a baby at home.