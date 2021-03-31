This is what Michelle Salas did to Luis Miguel in full concert

1/4

Although various rumors have portrayed a distant relationship between the singer, Luis Miguel and Michelle Salas, images captured one of their reunions where you can see a very loving singer, a flower and a song marked the unique moment that was immortalized in a video.

In one of the presentations of Luis Miguel, his daughter reappeared from the first rows of the public and starred in one of the most emotional moments for those present who, in addition to enjoying the successes in the voice of the acclaimed star, who at one point dedicated one of his songs to his daughter, who was in the audience.

Undoubtedly, there would be a strong complicity that was reflected in the moment in which Michelle Salas he approaches the stage and receives one of the most tender gestures of the artist, a father who for several years has been commented would be absent for a large part of his life.

In the middle of the concert that the so-called ”

Sun of Mexico“offered in the city of Las Vegas, Michelle Salas approaches to give a rose to the so-called,” greatest music idol “, to which he responds with a kiss on the cheek while both are holding hands for a few minutes .

The famous first-born of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, today a model and influencer, appeared with a rose in hand to greet her father, of whom on several occasions she has expressed in interviews “feeling very proud”, a gesture that the interpreter of “Hasta que vuelvas” , theme that musicalizes the material that circulates on social networks, thanks after descending from the stage to receive the detail from the young woman’s hands.

Undoubtedly, one of the most pressing moments both for Stephanie Salas’s daughter, as well as for the entire audience present who were able to witness those first moments in which the blond hair of the slender figure posed in the crowd, smiling and applauding with emotion. to the being that would have given him life.

As is known, Michelle Salas is the product of the fleeting relationship that the “Puerto Rican” had with the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel, granddaughter and daughter of the great actress Silvia Pinal, respectively.

For a long time, “Luismi” would have stayed away from his daughter’s life, although certain images that circulated among the fans of the famous for songs such as “La Inconditional”, “Now you can leave”, “I have everything except you” , just to mention a few, they refer that Gallego Basteri did coexist in the early years of the same young woman who today would be just over 30 years old.

It was in the Ventaneando program where they would unveil one of the images which they pointed out would have been shared on one of the fan pages that circulate of the “star king” on the Twitter platform. In the snapshot you can see the young artist with a baby in her arms, which they would reveal is Michelle Salas when she was just a baby.

In the photograph, “Micky” appears as a loving father kissing the little hands of his former daughter, whom he procreated at a very young age with the descendant of the Pinal dynasty.

After several years have elapsed in which various comments have turned the singer white after refusing to give his surname to his first daughter, the relationship between them seemed to be closer, so much so that she

started attending some of their events.

Another similar occasion occurred in Los Angeles where at one point, the renowned figure of the show approached to give a tender kiss on the mouth to a woman with long blonde hair, which at one point would awaken various speculations about a possible new conquest.

However, despite the fact that his face was never focused, it was Michelle Salas who was also accompanied by the current partner of Luis Miguel and his brother, Alejandro Basteri.