Generating experiences is the opportunity that streaming music has found, especially now that this content is highly demanded due to the contingency that exists, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced protection at home.

As part of this trend, an element that draws our attention is the one that notices the habits around which music is listened to. One of these habits is that of remote work, which has forced listening to music such as the classical genre to promote concentration or the 8D music genre, which helps to live moments of relaxation with a good pair of headphones.

Misik – Making Sound Kool

The shelter we are in after the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated the streaming music industry to see a large increase in the numbers of its businesses, due to the expense that consumers have dedicated to this business.

Among the measures we have seen, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the amount of money that Mexicans spend on average on these services.

An estimate by Statista warns that the digital music market will reach 350 million dollars in revenue during this 2020, since Mexicans spend an average of 760 pesos on this type of content.

Statista warns that the growth rate of streaming is 5.4 percent, which is why 433 million dollars will move in the country by 2024. Within the streaming market, one element that we cannot lose sight of is that of platforms that compete and lead within this segment, with Spotify at the head of this business, adding 35 percent of the market, leaving the download of music as a reminder of what this segment was originally with Apple leading this industry in budding.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299