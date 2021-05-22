This is what Marvel Studios’ John Boyega thinks

John Boyega has once again addressed the lack of diversity in Star Wars and thinks about how Marvel Studios approaches the development of its characters

John Boyega will always be grateful to Star Wars for serving as a springboard for what will be a long and enormously successful career, but the 29-year-old has also not been shy about criticizing his time in the franchise.

The actor has been outspoken in criticizing the lack of diversity displayed in the sequel trilogy, not to mention Finn’s continued marginalization as the narrative shifted its focus to the dynamic between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren at the expense. of the supporting cast that were initially shaping up to be an integral part of the story when it came to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Boyega even spoke with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about the matter, and she fully supported his position; In a recent interview with The Direct, the actor compared Star Wars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to developing certain characters through prolonged build-up.

This said the actor

“Well, I think I wanted to talk about the elephant in the room that is sometimes easily dismissed, easily seen as a selfish act, a way to draw attention to yourself. I wanted to discuss a topic that I discussed with the actors on set, a topic that I had discussed with, you know, professional people, you know, executives, producers that I would meet with, be it at award shows or meetings, that were being held. realizing the same things he had noticed.

And I guess I just wanted to say it out loud so it’s not an awkward conversation, because I think generally what I realized after all of this is that generally I think humans assume the worst. So as soon as you open up about something like that, people assume you’re doing it for the worst reasons, right? Doing it for yourself. But they forget that there is a big process, especially when it comes to studio movies and characters.

The characters are only as good as the moments you give them. When we talk about, you know, Captain America, and he takes on Thanos and his army, when you talk about these moments that are given to the characters, it’s only because those moments are written by someone. These moments are purposely placed there to elevate the characters. We have people now watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a lot of people have been commenting on the elevation of Falcon’s character in the series and how they’ve done really well doing it, which I also agree. You know, that’s because you give the characters these special moments. But then what happens when some moments feel like they’re being overlooked and years and years go by and things pile up? “

John Boyega is in no rush to return to Star Wars

John Boyega is in no rush to get back to the Star Wars franchise, as his schedule is more than enough to keep him busy. Fresh off the success of winning a Golden Globe for his performance in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Ax, he has the drama Naked Singularity later this year, while he recently wrapped up the Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone alongside. Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris before moving in. straight into the R-rated thriller Rebel Ridge, and that’s not even to mention that Attack the Block 2 is finally going to happen to Joe Cornish a decade after the original helped put the protagonist on the map.